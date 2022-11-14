LONGi pledges to support national ‘dual carbon’ goals through green innovation





SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On Nov. 8, 2022, the 3rd International Carbon Neutral and Green Investment Conference 2022 was held in Shanghai, with the theme of “Leading the New Development of Science and Technology, Carve out a dual carbon track”. “. George Huo, General Manager of LONGi’s Brand Division, attended the conference online and delivered a speech titled ‘Helping Solar Power Enterprises Achieve Dual Carbon Goals’. During the conference, LONGi also won the “Heterojunction High Efficiency Cell Innovation Technology” award of the 2022 “Zero Carbon China” Top 10 Innovative Technologies.

The energy revolution is currently raging, fueled by the cost of photovoltaic technology at “1 cent per kilowatt-hour.” The transformation of the energy structure will bring about major social and economic changes. Non-fossil energy is as integral to the future as steam engines and electricity were to the first and second industrial revolutions respectively.

“In recent years, the photovoltaic market has developed rapidly, but the preparation of the industrial chain has not kept up. But this does not affect the general trend of solar cost reduction and efficiency improvement,” George Huo said in a video speech.

Since 2021, LONGi has broken 11 consecutive world records for conversion efficiency of various solar cells. In the first half of 2022, LONGi invested 3.67 billion yuan in research and development, accounting for 7.28% of operating revenue, and the cost will continue. to expand. Since 2012, LONGi has invested over RMB 16 billion in research and development. Earlier this month, LONGi’s new Hi-MO 6 module with HPBC technology was released worldwide. The conversion efficiency of the standard version for mass production exceeded 25.0%, and the conversion efficiency of the PRO version exceeded 25.3%. This is the result of LONGi’s PV technology and a comprehensive layout of the company’s multiple technology route horse racing.

In 2020, China’s carbon dioxide emissions will reach 11.35 billion tons, including energy consumption emissions of 10.03 billion tons and industrial process emissions of 1.32 billion tons. Excluding the offsetting carbon sinks of agriculture and forestry, total carbon dioxide emissions reached 9,894 million tonnes. Under the dual carbon target requirements, China’s carbon emissions from energy consumption should be reduced by about 90%, and the share of non-fossil energy in the primary energy structure should be increased from the current 15% to over 85%. I have. %.

Regarding the realization of China’s carbon neutrality goal, George Huo said that LONGi has carried out extensive research on its carbon neutrality roadmap, and will reach the goal in four stages: the introduction of power demand-side response mechanisms, and the development of pumped storage. He said he is committed to promoting achievement. , improve the economics of chemical energy storage and introduce green hydrogen. In the future, solar power will become the main source of clean energy in China, which will be regulated by pumped hydro storage and chemical energy storage, forming a comprehensive clean energy system with hydrogen production.

Today, more and more countries and regions around the world are reaching consensus that hydrogen energy is a key link in transforming the world’s energy structure towards a cleaner, lower-carbon one. George Huo, citing LONGi’s calculations, said that currently hydrogen produced by the electrolysis of water requires his 4.5 kilowatt-hours of power per standard square meter of hydrogen. If the electricity cost is kept at the level of 0.9 yuan per square meter of hydrogen, and the equipment depreciation cost, operation and maintenance cost, and the relative required return on assets, hydrogen can be kept at the level of 0.9 yuan per square meter. is quite possible. 1.5 yuan per square meter. Green hydrogen generated by photovoltaic power generation is applied as a secondary energy source in transportation, living, construction, chemical industry, etc., and contributes to the realization of a more comprehensive decarbonization and green energy society.

Over the years, LONGi has continued to pay attention to the key channels of solar cell efficiency, as we firmly believe that the essence of scientific and technological innovation is to improve solar cell efficiency. Since June 2021, LONGi’s R&D team has broken world records for seven consecutive times in related fields, all-silicon wafer large-area n-type silicon heterojunction solar cells (26.50%) and p-type silicon solar cells (26.12%). ).

The purpose of this conference is to grasp the critical period of global energy transition and the strategic window of opportunity for China’s renewable energy development, enhance the innovation capacity of energy technology, and strengthen the domestic and international dual cycle. was to build a new development pattern of mutual promotion. Ensure carbon peak and carbon neutral targets are met on time.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to becoming the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full-scenario energy transformation.

Under the mission of “Maximizing the use of solar energy to build a green world”, LONGi devotes itself to technological innovation, mono-silicon wafer cells and modules, distributed solar solutions for commercial and industrial use, green Energy solutions, hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its ability to provide green energy, and has recently also adopted green hydrogen products and solutions to support its global Zero He carbon development. www.longi.com

Source LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longi-vows-to-support-national-double-carbon-goals-through-green-technology-innovation-301676654.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos