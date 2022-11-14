Why Candy Crush Wants to Expand on Its 10th Anniversary





Candy Crush, the world’s most installed mobile game, celebrates its 10th anniversary today. To mark the occasion, the game is getting quite the brand rejuvenation, filled with an updated orchestral soundtrack and a shiny new style.

Originally a Facebook browser game, Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded over 3 billion times. That means more than a third of the world’s population is familiar with the addictive match-3 game. It’s a free-to-play game, but if you play it long enough, you’ll almost certainly end up spending money. Doing so is frictionless, engaging, and the whole point of the service.

But in-game purchases aren’t the only way Candy Crushs creators from Stockholm-based studio King are using their mobile games to make money. Since he was acquired by Activision Blizzard in 2016, King has gradually introduced in-game advertising. More recently, King began using Candy Crush as a platform for paid brand activations and celebrity partnerships.

With more upheavals looming, including changes to Apple’s data tracking policies and Microsoft’s impending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Digiday spoke with King’s president, Tjodolf Sommestad, to discuss Candy. We learned how Crush is prepared to weather these storms that rumble through its first decade. (Editor’s Note: Activision Blizzard paid for travel and boarding for this reporter to attend his two-day press tour of his Kings Corporation headquarters).

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Candy Crush has built a reputation as a game for non-gamer commuters, soccer parents, and more. Is this a fair reputation?

So we have a very diverse user base, probably more than many other games. I think it’s fair in that sense, but I think it’s probably a question of what the definition of a gamer is. Even when I’m picking up my kids from school or walking back to work, by definition you’re a gamer too.

I am lucky to have both. I know there are some really passionate players out there and they play a lot of other games. I consider myself a hardcore gamer. But Candy Crush also reaches a lot of people who play Candy Crush, even if they don’t play other games.

With that in mind, Candy Crush’s 10th anniversary rebranding is a play to keep the interest of players already in the ecosystem, or to bring in new players who were previously uninterested in Candy Crush. would it be something like

I don’t think one excludes the other. All in all, the number of installations of Candy Crush Saga exceeds his 3 billion, and many people around the world try Candy Crush. And we think there should be something exciting, new and fresh for players to stay relevant for the next decade. It shouldn’t feel like the same game it was a year ago, ten years ago. In other words, we were trying to take advantage of both players who were loyal in their journey to evolve the game, and those who were returning to Candy, or coming to Candy for the first time and were happy to surprise them.

How have recent changes to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) rules impacted the business side of Candy Crush?

This is an evolution of the industry, and of course it’s happening everywhere, so it’s impacting how games operate, and we’re learning from it too. Candy Crush Saga is the same game. Our model of offering as a free-to-play service remained the same, giving players monetization options. More recently, in the last few years, they gave you the opportunity to watch ads if you wanted to. It does not really change the core of the company or the business model.

There are reports that Microsoft is considering building its own in-game advertising platform. As Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard progresses, how will Candy Crush fit into those plans and serve as a model?

It honestly operated as an independent company. Similarly, we started working in advertising about five years ago. We built the tech stack and found a way to bring advertising to Candy Crush Saga and other games across King. I think the approach that worked for the players was successful. I am very happy with my current tech stack. If we have a partnership with Microsoft in the future, we’ll learn and evolve it, but that’s not what I’m focusing on right now.

Are there any specific forms of monetization that have prioritized development over the last few years?

The short answer is no. In other words, there are services that you can play for free. We continue to evolve how we provide players with the right kind of offers based on in-game products they can choose to interact with. It seems that. And that’s what we’ve been spending a lot of time on. We’ve made several innovations and evolved our tech stack while we continue to refine it and learn from our players. I am very happy with my current setup.

Let’s talk about what you do with the Candy Crush brand outside of gaming. Clearly, Candy Crush IP has appeared in movies like his Emoji Movie. Are you in contact with other studios and developers at Activision Blizzard regarding the possibility of incorporating your IP into other Activision Blizzard titles?

So Activision Blizzard is of course part of the family, so we have had a lot of discussions with them and have partnered with them over the years. I wouldn’t say we’re going to do anything live in terms of our partnership with them over their IP, but you’re right in the broader picture that we were looking at more and more opportunities.

Candy Crush is obviously very healthy. With more and more players involved with Candy IP, I was trying to figure out how to make it happen in different ways, and how to make Candy IP exist outside the game and how to bring the outside world into the game. As such, we were exploring several different partnerships. Meghan Trainor is one of the recent ones. We’ve also done some things in the past with regards to movies and other types of partnerships, and I think there will be more in the future.

