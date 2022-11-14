How bots make event planning easier





Tom Gibby, co-founder and CMO of The Bot Platform, dives into how automation tools can take the burden off of event planning. He identifies key issues for the team during the planning process and provides digital solutions to those challenges.

The past few years have seen a lot of change in business habits. As in-person events move into the virtual realm, the pandemic becomes the background noise, and in-person events steadily increase, how companies approach planning company events (and how they actually interact with staff). ) ) has undergone a fundamental change. Companies have used virtual communication tools to plan events and communicate effectively with distributed teams. Internal communication channels like Microsoft Teams and Workplace By Meta have become essential tools for nearly every company.

This change, born out of necessity, has brought unexpected benefits to many businesses, making it easier to interact with staff and easier to plan corporate events. Staff engagement has never been more dynamic, with much of the time spent on mundane tasks freeing up needed administrators and productivity skyrocketing.

What caused this corporate revolution?

bot.

Bots provide targeted, automated communications that enhance event planning and operations. The event assistant and apps can integrate with what your channel staff already use (such as Microsoft Teams and Workplace), making them a game-changer in planning and managing both virtual and in-person events.

Hosting a large corporate event (virtual or IRL) can often feel like a daunting task. Before, after, and during an event, you have to communicate with a myriad of different types of people. Then there’s communication with speakers, logistics and technical setup in line with health and safety requirements, and there’s always that unforeseen and weird problem that can arise at the last minute.

Bots can streamline the event planning process and significantly improve a company’s communications and marketing strategies, removing key pain points and repetitive tasks. The company-tailored communications that bots provide will engage attendees and dedicate more time to creating the best experience that would otherwise be spent on the back-and-forth planning to build the event. The bot gives you full control over all known functions, allowing you to react quickly and adapt to unknown developments that occur.

Streamlining all communication data into one channel makes it easier to track information and avoids the confusion that often occurs when communication is spread across multiple channels. Many communication problems arise when information systems are embedded (often unwittingly) into one-way systems or lecture-style communication methods. A two-way communication system is required to foster truly healthy interactions. One that drives engagement and allows you to bring to the fore insights that may have been previously buried.According to Markletic, 49% of marketers say audience is the number one factor in making an event successful. of engagement. Tailor-made bots embedded in a single communication channel bring the flow of information to life, facilitating healthy and efficient exchanges that drive engagement.

Bots help manage all stages of the event process

Things you can do before the event:

Send broadcasts about upcoming events. In many cases, we will automatically answer many FAQs before the event. Especially often in this post-COVID era of his that we live in. Preparing and automating FAQs can save a lot of time. These can cover a wide range of queries, from dietary requirements to speaker schedules. Create surveys to bring solutions and insights to the attention of organizers so they can create better experiences. For example, what speakers would you like people to attend, what time your keynote audience prefers, and so on.

During an event, bots can help by sending out broadcasts welcoming attendees and alerting the entire meeting when the event occurs. For example, when the bar is open or when the raffle starts in 15 minutes she will. You can make your event more interactive. Encourage participation by keeping attendees up-to-date on any developments and providing details on etiquette (especially important for virtual events). You can conduct surveys or ask questions during your event to increase interaction with your audience and get people dialing in and engaging as much as possible.

A post-event bot can:

Collect feedback on event progress and find ways to improve. What are the most popular segments or speakers? Who should we book next? Share clips and video footage from your event as a follow-up, or send attendees bonus his content. It highlights key messages from the event and outlines steps on how to proceed in the near future.

Bots are changing the way events are planned and the nature of events. By providing the above communication enhancements, attendee engagement has never been higher.

In an increasingly virtual world, events run in tools like Teams are as common as IRL events. Here, bots provide a seamless one-channel exchange of information. No dedicated host or potentially time-consuming HR involvement required. Users can get instant event information by simply picking up the phone and messaging a friend. The bot works 24/7 with different time his zones that can be adjusted to suit individual preferences and working hours, giving 24/7 access to information.

Real and lasting improvement can be achieved with research conducted via the Event Assistant Bot. Getting the big picture and understanding how and why to improve can be a very difficult task when you have multiple communication streams and a lot of manually managed work. Quality feedback is often an afterthought without the ability to measure and integrate existing systems.

The Event Assistant Bot saves you time and money, boosting event engagement and success. It frees up the tedious time and money spent on manual question-answering and information-transmitting mechanisms.

Event planning details

