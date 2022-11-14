Beyond the Decade of Data: Businesses Must Consider Its Legacy





Once in a generation, when a seismic shift rocks business and technology ecosystems, the opportunities for creating business legacies increase significantly.

We also know that data is exploding at a rate of about 2.5 quintillion bytes per day, and in some cases, a company’s data is worth twice or even three times as much as the company itself. We are living in the data age.

For a business to lead in this space, it must create the conditions for long-term growth and success. This means taking best-of-breed solutions and building a technology and analytics stack that is 10 years future-proof. With a technology stack and the right robust business processes in place, innovation can flourish. However, companies often fall short of their business intelligence goals. But such situations no longer need to be repeated.

common mistakes along the way

There are some mistakes in analytics programs that prevent you from building a good foundation. With awareness, project leaders can take a faster route to dominating their data programs. These mistakes are:

Mistake #1: Relying on Traditional Business Intelligence Technologies

Aim to be the best in every aspect of the process instead of settling for a good enough solution. Especially if it’s low cost code from preferred vendors regardless of utility.This trap simply lowers his ROI on extensive investments in cloud and data. Modern data stacks are built for the cloud era, using real-time analytics to create particularly responsive apps and monetize data for new revenue streams.

Again, we live in the cloud age. Most solutions are offered as a service. Feel free to swap, change, and experiment, but don’t settle for what worked well before.

Mistake #2: Putting Data in the Hands of Analyst Teams

Yes, your data must be secure, controlled and properly regulated. But there is no need to lock well-managed data. It can be safely made available to a wider cohort of business analysts. And, according to business analysts, leaders are empowering everyone in the business to integrate data, bring expertise, and solve their own problems. Every sales manager, HR director, front of house customer service representative, and franchise manager should be able to get answers the moment they think, test theories, and use data to improve their own service.

Dashboards are dead in the cloud age. We were in the real-time world of live analytics. There’s a place for a data scientist and a dedicated analytics team, but his ROI on that skilled manpower isn’t coming from acting as an asynchronous Google for other teammates. Make it easy for people with domain expertise to answer their own questions when asked. Save the experts for where you can show your higher level skills.

Mistake #3: Making it difficult to move from insight to action

Once data yields a-ha insights, the system must be in place to make change happen.Cloud technology comes into play again. APIs should connect software across the business so that those who want to act can move from business intelligence to operational systems without delay. Importing, exporting and sharing should be easy. More importantly, processes and cultures need to be matched so that data-driven experimentation and action are rewarded. Good guidelines set employees to do the right thing and encourage innovation.

Take the path of least resistance to success!

Mistake #4: Relying on rigid dashboards and data models

The world of modern analytics stacks and real-time data just doesn’t work with dashboards. We live in a nimble and volatile world where experimentation, flexibility and the ability to change are crucial. Data can become stale quickly, and dashboards are now just a way to serve up old news.

The ability to tweak and change is very important. Search-enabled self-service analytics are a great way for domain experts to ask questions, gain insights, then refine and ask again. No need to wait for a data scientist to tweak parameters. Data is moving from a slow resource that is often delivered monthly to a resource that can change on the fly and is only useful if you act at your pace.

Solve as naturally as you ask the question.

Mistake #5: Ignoring Third-Party Data

Your data is absolutely precious, but it’s like having one athlete. Only one does not make a winning team. Business is not a sport on its own. Internal data should be blended with input from third parties to create stronger propositions. Services that combine first-party and third-party data are very sticky. Look at Google Maps. They have mapping data augmented by real-time traffic data from road users. Sharing this data means real-time travel planning is now viable. Cloud connectivity makes such data integration easy.

In the new data economy, no one succeeds alone. Partner or buy to create powerful products that offer greater value.

Mistake #6: Ignore the User Experience of Data

This is an old story. Stories abound of businesses failing due to poor systems and poor execution. Users are golden geese. Magic happens when given the right tools. The solution should be easy to use and even fun. All the features that make consumer applications compelling also help make the front end of a modern data stack a powerful resource. Rate, Comment, Share, Save – Using data and models can be a social experience. When it comes to engagement and adoption, think about how sticky apps and social media do it.

Data is the heart of everything. Think about it in terms of user experience.

Avoiding unforced errors and building programs using long-term, real-time, agile, and engaging UX principles is how organizations thrive in the definitive decade of data. That’s how Legacy is built.

About the author

Damien Brophy is ThoughtSpot’s Vice President of EMEA. ThoughtSpot is a modern analytics cloud company. Our mission is to create a more fact-based world with the easiest-to-use analytics platform. ThoughtSpot enables anyone to leverage natural language search and AI to find data insights and tap into the cutting-edge innovations offered by the cloud data ecosystem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technative.io/decade-of-data-legacy/

