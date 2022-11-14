OODA Loop – DARPA In-Person and Virtual Events: DARPA Forward





DARPA Forward has taken national security innovations on the road. From August to December 2022, his six regional events are scheduled at major research and development universities across the country to connect Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DFA) leaders with new talent and partnership communities. I was. The ultimate goal is to revitalize regional and national innovation ecosystems, advance national security breakthroughs, and help realize U.S. technological superiority.

Attendees will hear from world-renowned scientists, seasoned innovators, and senior defense leaders about new capabilities and the rapidly evolving challenges facing combatants. Additionally, participants will have diverse There is an opportunity to dive into the topic. .

Through its more than 60-year history, DARPA has challenged researchers in academia, industry, and government to create innovative solutions to national security problems. Many of these solutions also benefit citizens in their daily lives. With DARPA Forward, Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, Director of DARPA, wants to inspire new thinking at the intersection of different disciplines to support our mission to create technological wonder. We want people to know from these events that they have a desire to help change the world for the better, and that working with DARPA is a tangible way to make that happen. increase. (1)

Because these are hybrid conferences, DARPA allows you to attend one event in person or virtually as many times as you like.

Previous DARPA forward sessions included:

Future DARPA forward sessions will include:

Both can be attended via virtual registration.

Areas of discussion on the agenda at College Station events include:

Critical Biomedical Challenges for Long-Term Field Care Thriving in Harsh Environments Demo: Atomic Magnetometers for Bioimaging in Earth’s Native Terrain (AMBIIENT) Demo: Closing the Learning Loop Demo: The Technology That Makes It Revolution – The Seed of Revolution Constructive, Virtual, Live Testing Keynote: Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander, US Pacific Fleet Breakthroughs in Field Robotics Keynote: Assistant Secretary of War Doug Bush, Procurement, Logistics, and Technology Integration Battlespace Effectiveness Synthetic Discover/Develop/Provide Enabling Next-Generation Communications Bio-to-Bit Demo: Friend or Foe Non-equilibrium Nanophotonics Cyber ​​Ops: Only Stakeholders Higher Internet Freedom and Privacy Keynote: Honorable Christine Wormuth, Army Secretary

Areas of discussion on the agenda at the San Diego event include:

Interpretation and Development of Interventions for Fighter Health and Performance Bits to Bio Expanding Operations in the Arctic Demonstration: Engineering Polyketide Synthesis for MFP Protection (MFP) Synthetic Chemistry Medical Triage Challenge Keynote Address: LTG Scott Dingle , Surgeon General, US ArmyQuantum: Software Development and Assurance Pipeline in Ukraine Disconnecting Reality from Hyped Russian Information OperationsBroader Innovations to Detect and Combat IllnessPushing the Boundaries of Quantum Computing TechnologiesDemonstration: EXTREME OPTICS AND IMAGING (EXTREME) Next Generation Communications DoD’s Future G Demo: Sea of ​​Things Powering Everywhere

