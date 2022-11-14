3 metrics you need to know to optimize your Google Ads





The switch to Google Analytics 4 (GA4), mandated by Google, is approaching.

Most marketers understand the basics of GA4, but GA4 has many benefits and features worth knowing about.

GA4 has many hidden wonders, but we’ve discovered a few worth noting.

Google Analytics is all about numbers, so here are three metrics marketers need to know to make an impact when optimizing their Google Ads campaigns.

What is a metric

First and foremost, let’s review what metrics are on the same page.

Here’s the official Google definition of “metric”:

“Quantitative measurements such as averages, ratios, and percentages. Always numbers, not text.”

The definition may seem very simple, but the word “metric” is sometimes confused with “dimension”.

Dimensions are elements or descriptive elements of data, and metrics measure that data. For example, in Google Analytics 4, the name of the user-triggered event is the dimension.

And the number of times the event was triggered is the metric.

Now that we’ve outlined the definitions of word metrics, let’s take a look at three interesting metrics and how they can optimize your Google Ads campaigns.

1. Active users

The Active Users metric is described by Google as follows:

“Users having an engagement session or collected by Analytics:

first_visit event or engagement_time_msec parameter from website. first_open event or engagement_time_msec parameter from Android apps. first_open or user_engagement events from iOS apps.

A question arises here. What is an “engagement” session?

An engagement session is defined as “the number of sessions that lasted 10 seconds or longer, had a conversion event, or had at least two screen or page views.”

All of these details can get a little complicated, but the main thing to remember is that active users are those who seem to have some interest in your website’s content.

The active users metric is important for two reasons.

First and most importantly, GA4 considers it a “key” user metric. Whenever you see the indicator ‘user’ in a GA4 report, you are referring to the definition of active he user.

In Universal Analytics (UA), whenever we observe the metric “users”, we refer to the definition of “total users”.

Second, it was a new metric in GA4 and did not exist in UA. It only has metrics for total users and new users.

This new metric gives you a quick and detailed look at the quality of your users’ visits and their level of engagement with your web content.

Where to get it: Reports > Acquisition > Traffic Acquisition How it’s used: The most obvious way to use data about active users is to create audiences for remarketing. GA4 October 2022 Screenshot GA4 October 2022 Screenshot

By creating an audience made up of active users, remarketing reaches active users who are more likely to return and convert to your site in the future.

This is an easy way to lower the overall cost per conversion (CPC) of your Google Ads campaigns.

You can use custom audiences filled with active users in remarketing lists in search ads or target them in display campaigns.

The more specific your ad copy and creative, the better.

Campaigns that target previously active users of your site offer a greater chance of converting at a lower cost than cold traffic.

We’ll cover the topic of Custom Audiences further later in the article.

2. Event count

The Event Count metric is important because it replaces a similar metric in UA called Total Events, which does not exist in Google Analytics 4.

Events are different in GA4 than in UA. Google writes:

“Events represent a fundamental data model difference between Universal Analytics and Google Analytics 4 properties.”

The biggest thing to remember is that GA4 now considers all actions to be events.

In UA it was the opposite, events had actions associated with them.

GA4 events are higher level, broader indicators that require deeper dives for detailed information. In contrast, UA events are specific self-contained units that correspond to specific actions.

For example, UA creates a separate event for each button labeled “Sign Up” on your website.

In GA4, we create one event called “Signup Button” which is triggered whenever the signup button on the website is clicked.

Where to find it: Reports > Engagement > Events How to use: The optimal number of usage events depends on what your particular metric tells you. I can’t say exactly what to do, but I can tell you that you should monitor the item that gets the highest event count. GA4 October 2022 Screenshot GA4 October 2022 Screenshot

Obviously, recurring events like page views and app launches are probably always at the top of the list.

But if you start seeing events that you think are getting more hits than similar events or events on the same page, dig deeper and use that information to inform your Google Ads strategy.

For example, if the video start metric consistently has more event hits than the landing page scroll metric (defined as the user going down the page by at least 90%), then the more items on the page Consider moving to It’s more important than the video like the sign up button.

Alternatively, you can use video to get sign-ups by playing the first 30 seconds and having people sign up to watch the rest.

Better landing page performance always leads to better PPC campaign performance. Therefore, take advantage of information such as the number of events.

3. Create Your Own Metrics with Custom Metrics

Custom metrics are your chance to surface structured data on almost any parameter.

Google Analytics 4 collects quite a few metrics by default, but sometimes you need something other than the default. That’s where custom indicators come in.

GA4 Screenshots, October 2022 GA4 Screenshots, October 2022 Location:[構成]>[カスタム定義].

Before proceeding to how to use custom metrics in your Google Ads campaigns, you must first implement them via Google Tag Manager or custom JavaScript code.

For more information on how to do this, please visit Google’s official Analytics Help site.

How it works: Custom metrics are a great way to narrowly target your Google Ads campaigns and target the right audience with the right message at the right time. Google Ads is increasingly good at finding a wide range of users suitable for your service or product. But if you really want to lower your CPA, I’ve found custom metrics to be a great tool.

Custom metrics get to the heart of who your users are and what they’re doing on your web properties.

How many customers check out as guests? How many are signed into their accounts? Which page titles consistently get the most views? Which menu links get the most clicks? mosquito?

All of this can be tracked with custom metrics that tell a story about your users.

Now that you know the story, here are some ways to improve your Google Ads campaigns.

Promote customers who check out as guests to create an account. Increase bids for keywords that are similar to common words in your page title. Use that popular blog post as the basis for your new landing page. Create a new campaign around that page of popular menu links.

The options for what you can track and the decisions you can make based on that data are almost endless, so it’s hard to be specific here, but that’s the beauty of custom metrics.

custom audience

One of the things we want to highlight is how using GA4 metrics to create Custom Audiences can help your Google Ads campaigns.

Here’s a working example of how to use the GA4 metric to create a Custom Audience for your Google Ads campaigns.

active user

Active users are your first choice for remarketing because they already know they seem interested in what you have to offer.

Add all active users to your audience and remarket with display ads to bring them back to your site and convert them into customers.

buyer

One of the easiest ways to improve the ROI of your Google Ads campaigns, and one that is often overlooked, is to create custom audiences with the clear purpose of non-marketing.

Buyer metrics are a great example. This is because you can create an audience that includes all purchased users and then exclude that audience from all Google Ads campaigns.

Landing page conversion rate

Let’s say you’re reviewing your analytics and find that one of your five landing pages has a much worse conversion rate than the others.

You can create an audience of all users on bad landing pages and remarket specifically with display ads that direct them to the landing pages with the highest conversion rates.

You can also create offers and special messages to include in the Google display ads created for your campaign.

number of events

Does the ‘Pricing Options Menu Click’ event seem to be the most counted each month?

[価格設定オプション]Add every visitor who clicks a menu button to your GA4 audience and remarket with your software’s free trial offer.

Not only that, but you can create a separate audience for visitors who clicked on the “Product Features” menu to show an entirely different Google Ads display campaign.

average session time

You sell life insurance policies and you realize that the longer users average session time on their first visit, the more likely they are to schedule a meeting with you the second time they visit your website. Suppose

You can create an audience of all visitors in the top 50% of average session duration and market to just those visitors.

All metrics provide clues about your audience. All of them can be used to create audiences in GA4. You can use this in your Google Ads campaigns to target your ideal users more effectively.

Google Analytics 4 has many more features

These are just three “hidden” metrics, but there are many more.

June 30, 2023 is the last day UA will collect data on the website. Dive into the platform and start optimizing your Google Ads campaigns using GA4 data as soon as possible.

