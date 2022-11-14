Walmart sells $99 Windows laptops and other small business tech news this week





Here are five tech happenings of the past week and how they affect your business. did you miss them?

1 – Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast.

Walmart started rolling out Black Friday deals earlier this year. One of his hottest deals involves a Gateway 14.1-inch ultra-slim notebook that was originally $99 for $229. Windows-based laptop features include a 1MP webcam, up to 8.5 hours battery life, and 1920 x 1080 HD screen resolution. The laptop comes in four different colors and boasts a sleek, slim design. (Source: Digital Trends)

Why this is important for your business:

It’s definitely not high-end, but if you’re looking for a very cheap laptop for non-essential use, now’s the time to buy. Or have it as a backup. Or use them as disposables. Either way, it’s a bargain.

2 – Zoom is adding email and calendar features to accommodate other workspace platforms.

Zoom recently announced plans to roll out new features like calendar and email to compete with platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. This new feature will allow users to connect to third-party calendar and email services. Directly to your desktop via the Zoom app. (Source: Engadget)

Why this is important for your business:

Rather than spend resources trying to catch up to Microsoft and Google as office collaboration systems (which will never happen), I hope Zoom continues to enhance its video conferencing technology in particular, making it the best and the best. . Affordable. Microsoft and Google have plenty of other applications and investments to worry about. Given its brand and reputation, Zoom could become a leader in that particular niche just by focusing on that particular niche. Doing so will benefit many small businesses like myself who enjoy the platform.

3 – For Windows 8, the end is near.

Microsoft’s Windows 8 operating system will soon no longer receive support from the vendor. Microsoft has announced that it will not offer an end of support program for Windows 8.1. Google shared that Chrome will also end support for Windows 7 and 8.1 early next year. Firefox has not yet released information about how it will handle the operating system, but other vendors such as Opatch have been developing micropatches for Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows 7 over the next two years. I will continue, but will not develop for 8.1. (Source: Computer World)

Why this is important for your business:

If you’re still stuck with Windows 8, it’s time to move on. The main reason is security. As I write this, millions of malware bots are trying to infect and infiltrate outdated operating systems like yours. Upgrade your hardware and upgrade your operating system. We are also happy that you extended your use of Windows 8. well done. Now let go.

4 – Gmail’s new interface stays the same.

Starting this month, Gmail will begin moving to what the company calls a unified view. The new interface gives users the option to access Meet, Spaces, Chat, and Email when navigating the leftmost sidebar of the interface. (Source: The Verge)

Why this is important for your business:

Google began testing the new layout earlier this year and initially gave users the option to opt out. From now on, users will not be able to revert to her previous Gmail interface. Like it or not, that reality will continue.

5 – AWeber embraces new technology to help small businesses reach their goals.

Third-party autoresponder service AWeber integrates new technology that allows small businesses to leverage their email marketing strategies. These new features include an easy-to-use builder of landing pages and the ability to integrate items such as surveys, polls, and other dynamic content directly into your emails. (Source: EIN News)

Why this is important for your business:

Online marketing tools like Constant Contact and MailChimp always seem to get a lot of attention. However, AWeber has been around for years and has many clients who are happy to use their services. The company not only lets users understand things, but also applies a higher level of service to its platform. And, arguably, it offers more online marketing tools for its price. Sure, you can look at the bigger players, but if you’re researching online marketing platforms, you might want to consider that as well.

