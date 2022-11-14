Sam Bankman-Fried’s downfall sends shockwaves through cryptocurrencies.Tech Talk & Innovation





NEW YORK (AP) Sam Bankman-Fried has received many accolades for his rapid rise to superstar status as head of crypto exchange FTX. He is the savior of cryptocurrency, the latest force in Democratic politics, and could be the world’s first billionaire.

After FTX filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried’s comments weren’t so kind, leaving his investors and customers feeling cheated and many others in the crypto world to see the impact. I’m afraid Bankman-Fried himself could face civil or criminal charges.

After filing for bankruptcy, Sean Ryan Evans, host of the cryptocurrency podcast Bankless, tweeted, “What did Sam do?”

Under Bankman-Fried, FTX quickly grew to become the third largest exchange by trading volume. The stunning collapse of this nascent empire sent tsunami waves through the cryptocurrency industry, which has seen its fair share of volatility and turmoil this year, including sharp drops in the prices of Bitcoin and other digital assets. For some, the event is reminiscent of the Wall Street corporate domino failure during the 2008 financial crisis. Especially now that a company that was supposed to be healthy like FTX is failing.

A venture capital fund has written down its investment in FTX worth more than $200 million. Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi suspended customer withdrawals on Friday after FTX sought bankruptcy protection. but some of the action could be attributed to raw nerves from FTX.

Bankman-Fried and his company are under investigation by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investigation may focus on the possibility that the company violated U.S. securities laws by using customer deposits to fund bets on his Alameda Research, Bankman-Frieds hedge fund. there is.

Patrick Hillman, Chief Strategy Officer of FTX’s biggest competitor Binance, said this is a direct result of rogue actors breaking all the basic rules of financial liability. Earlier last week, Binance appeared ready to step in to bail out FTX, but backed out after reviewing FTX’s book.

The ultimate impact of FTX’s bankruptcy is uncertain, but its failure will likely lead to the destruction of billions of dollars of wealth, further fueling crypto skepticism at a time when the industry can hold a vote of confidence. there is.

Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten, who has voiced concerns about FTX’s business model for months, said retail investors were the hardest hit, still mistaking bitcoin as a fraudulent crypto space. I care because too many people associate it.Kripsten is publicly enthusiastic about Bitcoin, but has long been skeptical about the rest of the crypto world.

Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019 and has grown rapidly, recently reaching a valuation of $32 billion. Bankman-Fried, the son of a Stanford University professor who was known for playing a video of his game League of Legends during conferences, has attracted investment from top Silicon executives in his Valley.

Sequoia Capital, which has invested in Apple, Cisco, Google, Airbnb and YouTube, said the meeting with Bankman-Fried was likely talking to the world’s first billionaire. Sequoia has invested heavily in FTX after his one Zoom meeting in 2021.

I don’t know how I know, I just know. SBF is the winner, and Sequoia Capital’s Adam Fisher mentions his Bankman-Fried in his popular online moniker in his Bankman-Fried profile at the company. The article, published in late September, has been removed from his website on Sequoias.

Sequoia has written down its $213 million investment to zero. A pension fund in Ontario, Canada, also impaired its investments to nil.

In a brief statement, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund said:

But until last week, Bankman-Fried was considered the white knight of the industry. Whenever there was a crisis in the cryptocurrency industry, Bankman-Fried was likely to jump in with a rescue plan. When online trading platform Robinhood ran into financial trouble earlier this year, Bankman-Fried jumped to buy shares in the company as a token of his support, after suffering collateral damage from falling stock and cryptocurrency prices.

When Bankman-Fried bought the assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital for $1.4 billion this summer, Voyager account holders felt a sense of relief as their assets had been frozen since their own bankruptcy. . That salvation is now in question.

As a cryptocurrency king, his influence was beginning to seep into politics and popular culture. FTX has purchased a prestigious sports sponsorship with Formula Racing and the naming rights to Miami’s arena. He promised to donate his $1 billion to the Democrats this election cycle, with real donations reaching tens of millions and high-profile politicians like Bill Clinton to speak at his FTX conference. I was invited to Football star Tom Brady has invested in his FTX.

Bankman-Fried was the subject of some criticism before FTX collapsed. While he primarily operated his FTX out of US jurisdiction from its headquarters in the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried was increasingly vocal about the need for more regulation of the crypto industry. Many cryptocurrency advocates oppose government surveillance. Now, FTX’s demise may have fueled claims for tighter regulation.

One of those critics was Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. The feud between the two billionaires spilled over to his Twitter, where Zhao and his Bankman-Fried collectively amassed millions of followers. Zhao helped kickstart the withdrawal that doomed FTX when Binance said he would sell his holdings of FTX’s crypto token FTT.

What the (asterisk) (asterisk) t indicates…and it’s going to be crypto’s fault (not one person’s fault, Zhao wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Contributed by Washington’s Michael Balsamo and New York’s Kathy Busewitz.

