Google Stadia refund leaving user’s Play Points balance in red





You owe Google.not the other way around

Whatever your opinion on the demise of Google Stadia, one thing is clear. It’s a very decent move for the company to go one step further and offer users a refund. If you’ve committed to spend money on a Stadia player, you’ll find that the refund will be made immediately to your original payment method. However, some users have noticed a nasty side effect apparently related to Stadia refunds. My Play Points balance is negative.

According to user reports on platforms such as Reddit, Stadia users are seeing refunds hitting their accounts, but at the same time, Google appears to be deducting Play Points from their accounts in doing so. people have reported negative balances on their Google Play accounts. Some users have seen thousands of negative balances, effectively preventing them from claiming discounts on Play Store purchases until the negative balance is resolved.

Stadia purchases were eligible to earn a minimum of 1 Play Points per dollar spent, based on the user’s Play Points tier. With triple-A titles priced at $70 apiece, how those points were accumulated, spent on apps and movies (all points get 1 cent off purchases), and now robbed. so you can easily see if users are away. at a deficit.

Some users see this as punishment by Google, and it’s not clear if the company considered the move, but it’s certainly shady, unfair, and frankly, a bit sacred in nature. It seems like something Shut down, but Google. Whether the result was intentional or not, Google definitely needs to speak up about it to assuage users’ concerns.

For now, if you’re affected, you’ll have no choice but to complain online along with everyone else in the hope that Google will at least address the issue, much less fix it soon. Do you know? The company could even get into legal trouble from all this.

