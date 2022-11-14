Automation at the forefront of KYC innovation





For online businesses acquiring new customers, coordinating the ever-growing stack of authentication tools required to remain compliant with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws is all kinds of complexity and non-compliance. It can lead to efficiency.

Moreover, what businesses and consumers see as they go through the various KYC hoops required when creating an account or signing up for a service is only half the picture.

According to Liudas Kanapienis, co-founder and CEO of Lithuanian compliance tech company Ondato, the common user-facing aspects of KYC such as document scanning, biometrics and biometrics are complemented by a number of back-office activities. increase.

These include processes for screening against lists of politically exposed persons, verifying risk scores, and eliminating false positives, which require the use of sophisticated technology and consume KYC department time.

RELATED: Biometrics Offers MENA Customers Frictionless, Secure Online Authentication

For example, if we are talking about business customers, we need to understand that there are many data points such as CEO, ultimate beneficiary, etc. […] Take control of it all, cross-check your data and the risks behind it. We are using these technologies a lot, Kanapienis said in her PYMNTS interview.

Identifying and mitigating risks in finance and other areas

To address the increasingly complex KYC tech stack, Ondato automates many of the backend processes Kanapienis emphasized, while enabling compliance teams to perform all due diligence, customer authentication, intelligence, and built a KYC operating system to help you manage your reporting requirements. .

Read more: East-West Commerce Gets Biometrics Boost and Automated Compliance

Describes how the company has evolved, initially most of its customers were financial institutions, but as the company has grown it has acquired a more diverse customer base, with a focus on identity fraud and security in other industries. said it indicated a growing concern over the threat of

But he said the biggest fraud risk, whether in the financial sector or elsewhere, is the sophistication of malicious attackers.The problem is when people don’t think they exist [a] There is a risk or they are unaware of it, he said.

Read more: PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Technology to Combat Identity Fraud

He added that security technology is just a tool and the real challenge is to first identify the threat and choose the right solution based on that.

However, KYC and AML go beyond identifying and blocking suspicious users. Companies must prove to regulators that adequate procedures are in place to remain compliant.

Regarding the regulatory environment […] The biggest challenge, especially for institutions operating in multiple countries, is the difference. [between KYC rules]in Kanapien they got.

Regarding trends shaping the KYC and AML space, he said regulators are increasingly demanding faster reporting of findings.Greatest current focus or interest [is] He added that advances in transaction monitoring related to real-time reporting are accelerating the pace at which sites are becoming more automated, identifying, recording and sharing details of suspicious activity.

Moving forward, he said, the focus will shift to predictive analytics that help reduce fraud and speed up identity verification.

For all PYMNTS EMEA coverage, subscribe to our daily EMEA newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter.

We were always looking for opportunities to partner with innovators and disruptors.

learn more

https://www.pymnts.com/credit-unions/2022/real-time-payments-will-spark-lendings-digital-transformation/partial/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/emea/2022/automation-real-time-reporting-at-the-forefront-of-kyc-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos