Doodle for Google: Google celebrates Children’s Day with artwork by 2022 Doodle contest winner Shlok Mukherjee





India is celebrating Children’s Day today. And his tech giant, Google, has figured out the best way to spread the cheer on this occasion. The tech giant kicked off the Children’s Day celebration by announcing the winners of its Doodle for Google competition.

Kolkata’s Shlok Mukherjee has qualified for the much-coveted competition in India. The boys’ graffiti emphasizes his hopes for India’s growth in terms of science and technology. According to Google, he has received over 115,000 applications from children from his 1st grade through his 10th grade from over 100 cities in India. The students were expected to create graffiti on the following themes in their next 25 years, My India.

In its official release, Google says it’s encouraging to see students unleash their creativity. Themes such as technological progress and sustainability were artfully represented in the children’s graffiti.

The national winner of this year’s India Doodle for Google competition is Shlok Mukherjee of Delhi Public School in New Town, Kolkata. His thoughtful and evocative doodle reads, “India on the center stage, read Googles release.

Shlok writes that in the next 25 years, India will have scientists develop eco-friendly robots for the betterment of mankind. He wrote that India will make regular galactic trips from Earth to space and that India will develop further in the fields of yoga and Ayurveda in the coming years.

Google will feature Doodle by Shlok for 24 hours on November 14, 2022. Judges on the Doodle for Google panel included actor Nina Gupta, editor-in-chief of Twinkle Comics, along with her YouTube creator Slayypoint, and artist and entrepreneur Arikabat. .

Judges shortlisted 20 finalists from around the country based on artistic merit, creativity, alignment with theme, and contestants’ novel approach. Kanakala Shrinika, Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan and Visakhapatnam were the winners in the Group 1-2 category while Divyanshi Singhal, Delhi Public School and Gurgaon won the competition in the Group 5-6 category. Pihu Kachhap, SGBM School and Ranchi won the Group 7-8 division while Puppala Indira Jahnavi, Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan and Visakhapatnam won Group 9-10.

Children’s Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The first prime minister of independent India, also known as Chacha Nehru, loved children. This day is also celebrated to recognize the needs of children and protect their rights. The former prime minister believed that children played a key role in shaping the nation’s future.

'Makdee', Frozen', 'Iqbal': Movies to add to a child's watchlist for this Children's Day

There is no age limit when it comes to enjoying movies. From 'Home Alone' to 'Stanley Kadava', this Quick His Movie Guide is just what you need. Plan a special screening for your child on Children's Day.

2022 Children’s Day Watchlist

There is no age limit when it comes to enjoying movies. From ‘Home Alone’ to ‘Stanley Kadava’, this Quick His Movie Guide is just what you need. Plan a special screening for your child on Children’s Day.

mcdee

Released in 2002, ‘Makdee’ was considered one of the most popular children’s films of its time. With a compelling story, director Vishal Bhardwaj was the perfect blend of comedy and horror. The story follows the journey of a young girl named Chunni to save her twin Munni who are trapped in a haunted house.

i am column

One of the best movies for children, I Am Karam, was released in 2011 and was directed by Nira Madhav Panda. This movie has a heartwarming story. It follows the journey of Chotu, a boy who works in a roadside eatery (dhaba) and dreams of going to school. APJ Abdul After listening to his Dr. Kalam speech, he decided to make his dream come true.

Stanley Ka Daba

Directed by Amole Gupte, “Stanley Ka Dabba” is a comedy-drama released in 2007. The plot of the film is based on a boy in class 4, Stanley, and his Hindi teacher who bullies his students and steals tiffins.

