From HCA CEO to Big Tech: You Can’t Disrupt Healthcare Like You Disrupted Other Industries





According to Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare, big tech companies such as Amazon, Google and IBM cannot disrupt healthcare with the same approach they have used to infiltrate other industries.

He shared this sentiment during a main stage discussion with General Catalyst CEO Hemant Taneja at HLTH 2022 in Las Vegas on Sunday.

To truly understand the healthcare system, Hazen said, we need to understand it in a slightly different way than technology has taken hold of or disrupted other industries. increase. They could do it from afar, so to speak. I don’t think we can even remotely, at least for some of the industries we’re in. We need to embed ourselves in the interactions that take place between people and processes, and then start thinking about how technology can actually impact us.

Hazen declared that one of the best ways a technology company can integrate into a country’s healthcare delivery system is by partnering with it for a pilot program.

He argued that the HCA is a big proponent of pilot programs to test new technology. Such programs often lead to broader efforts if they produce meaningful results.

If you can prove something in Dallas-Fort Worth, which has a very large system, or if you can prove something in Miami and decide it’s scalable, you start thinking like that, Hazen said. . But just coming in from the outside and sticking to our organization won’t work.

According to Hazen, large healthcare systems like HCA, which employs about 300,000 people, need to localize their pilot programs. He said there were too many people with differing opinions across the organization to push technology across the enterprise to quickly establish a pilot program.

The speed of this adoption is important. Hazen argued that for the health system to thrive amid ongoing financial pressure, it must adopt new technologies with agility. They should, he said, rather than be left behind by other industries that could modernize much more quickly, such as banking and retail.

Hazen acknowledges that technology cannot solve all medical problems. But on some key issues, where the industry’s workforce crisis is the main issue, he said it can make an impactful difference.

I think [technology] We can really advance what we need in terms of workforce, Hazen declared. And basically what we’re trying to do with the workforce is expand the range of resources that we have. Manage efficiently and get better results.

