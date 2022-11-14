Kolkata boy wins Indian Doodle for Google 2022 contest | Kolkata





Tech giant Google flagged Indian Children’s Day celebrations as it announced the winners of its Doodle for Google competition. West Bengals Shlok Mukherjee won the top spot in a competition where he had over 115,000 entries from his over 100 cities in India for kids in classes 1-10.

Shloks Graffiti – Titled ‘India on the center stage’, it expresses hope that India’s scientific progress will gain even more momentum in the coming years. In a press release, Google is particularly heartened that technological progress and sustainability have emerged as common themes in many of his doodles.

Shloks graffiti based on the contest theme – “In the next 25 years, my India will be visible in search engines all day long. A student at the Delhi Public School in New Town, Kolkata, he The graffiti of 25 years later in my India, scientists come to develop their own eco-friendly robots for the betterment of mankind. An intergalactic trip will take place. India will develop further in the fields of yoga and Ayurveda and become stronger in the coming years.

According to Google, 20 graffiti were finalized by a jury team that included celebrities such as Twinkle Comics editor-in-chief Kuriakose Vaisian and posted online for public voting. Google’s criteria for finalizing entries from hundreds of submissions was based on artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest’s theme, and originality and novelty of approach.

More than 50,000 public votes helped determine the outcome, and four group winners were also declared in addition to the national winners.

