US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy Explores Sydney’s Innovation and Environment





Ambassador Caroline Kennedy traveled to Sydney this week to discuss investment, innovation, the environment, our security relationship, and a very important one-on-one meeting with Stormi and Koala.

At CSIRO’s Space & Astronomy Center in Marsfield, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Larry Marshall showed Ambassador Kennedy a cryogenically cooled phased array receiver. This is the newest receiver for CSIRO’s Parkes radio telescope, Murriyang. The team is also working with Quasar Satellite Technology to further develop technology for space communications.

Above: Ambassador Kennedy and CSIRO CEO Dr. Larry Marshall

At GE Australia, Ambassador Kennedy joins CEO Sam Maresh and the GE team in investing and innovating in clean energy technologies in Australia, including GE’s $2.8 billion investment in a wind farm project with 1.8 gigawatts of generating capacity. I learned about

Above: Ambassador Kennedy and GE CEO Sam Maresh

At Manly Beach, Ambassador Kennedy met with Living Seawalls, finalists for the 2021 Earthshot Awards. Living Seawalls improve the ecological sustainability of foreshore developments such as harbors and ocean pools by installing panels that return life and habitat to the foreshore area. Launched by Prince William and David Attenborough, the Earthshot Prize is inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot speech to fund environmentalists around the world.

Above: (above) Ambassador Kennedy and Consul General Elder at the Living Sea Wall. (Bottom) Live seawall

Ambassador Kennedy continued the theme of conservation by visiting the Taronga Zoo and the Taronga Conservation Society of Australia for the first time, saying, “The Taronga Zoo is amazing and its conservation work is very important.”

CEO Cameron Carr and Taronga scientists and wildlife experts explained that Taronga is working on marine habitats, frozen coral banks and wildlife trafficking. The Ambassador also had a special one-on-one meeting with Stomi the Koala.

Above: Ambassador Kennedy meets Stormi at Taronga Zoo

The U.S. Navy ship USS Mary Sears called at Garden Island this week to pick up Ambassador Kennedy. The oceanographic research vessel is one of her six fleets operating globally as part of the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Command, providing all the environments the Navy needs to maintain regional security. provide information.

This is the first visit to Australia by one of these highly capable scientific vessels since 2011. USNS Mary Sears is named after Commander Mary Sears, a pioneer in oceanographic research during World War II.

Above: Ambassador Kennedy on board the USNS Mary Sears Above: Amcham Alliance Awards at the International Convention Center

At the 2022 Amcham Alliance Awards, Ambassador Kennedy presented the inaugural Ambassador Award to Regala Managing Director David Parkin. The business was founded in 2018 with a commitment to helping Indigenous students build careers in digital technology.

Above: Anthony Pratt, David Parkin, Ambassador Kennedy

