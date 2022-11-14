How Twitter went from OK to crisis





A lot has happened in the two weeks since billionaire Elon Musk took control of Twitter and walked into his San Francisco headquarters with his sink.

Top executives were fired or resigned. Half of the company’s employees were laid off. Advertisers withdrew. Suspended amid an influx of parody accounts after paid verification rolled out, Musk warned staff of potential bankruptcy. Now federal regulators have unresolved content moderation policies and data security. is a problem, so we are increasing our vigilance.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the Internet’s global town square is experiencing a meltdown.

Tracking the chaos is technology journalist Casey Newton, editor and founder of the newsletter Platformer, co-host of the New York Times podcast Hard Fork, and former staff writer at Chronicle.

Newton joined Fifth & Mission host Cecilia Lei last Friday to discuss why users should be wary of the company’s upheaval, what Twitter’s demise means for San Francisco, and what the mood is like inside Twitter HQ. We talked about what it’s like. Below is an exception from their conversation. Listen to the full interview in the player above or your favorite podcast app.

Q: Casey, since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has made a lot of disruptive changes to say the least. How would you characterize his priorities at the moment?

A: The top priority he mentioned is fighting bots and spam. All his Twitter employees received such an email late Wednesday night. But in terms of what’s really changed about the product, his number one priority is to replace the old Twitter Blue, replace the old verification scheme, and this new subscription that caused a lot of confusion. It was to expand. So chaos was the top priority of the product.

Q: And part of that turmoil, most notably, he laid off half of the company’s staff. is in good condition. What are the major roles or features that Twitter is deprecating now?

A: So, in the past day or so, the company lost its head of trust and safety. We lost our Chief Privacy Officer. We lost our Chief Information Security Officer. And just a lot of people on the Trust & Safety and Risk Management Compliance team. As such, many of the people who process user data and are responsible for keeping user data safe are not really doing their part at this time. And how quickly they will be fulfilled, or whether they will be fulfilled at all, is an open question.

Q: Which of these changes are you most concerned about, from a user’s perspective?

A: I think it depends on what kind of user you are. If you’re a casual user of the platform, I don’t think there’s any reason to panic just yet. I think there’s a fair amount of concern about what might happen if that happens. In some cases, location data may be used for users of the platform. Law enforcement can demand it. So there’s a lot we don’t know about how the Musk Administration treats users’ data and privacy. And I think that creates concern for certain groups of people.

Q: Well, there have been reports of a spike in hate speech shortly after Musk took over Twitter. Musk says Twitter usage is at an all-time high, but I’m seeing many users in my network leave out of fear of such things. What should we believe? mosquito?

A: We have not done our own quantitative analysis. It is true that Twitter’s policy regarding hate speech has not changed. At least not in the way it’s been published yet. However, we also know that a small group of accounts, around 300, made a concerted effort to post a large amount of hate speech on the site. So a lot of it was really visible and a lot of people saw it, which was really disappointing. And it seems they did.

Q: So many people are thinking about these layoffs right now that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Twitter alleging labor violations. Elon Musk now has a history of labor violations at other companies like Tesla. Did you give your opinion?

A: In California, if you fire someone, you must give them 60 days’ notice under what is called the WARN Act. And that didn’t happen in this case. But as you know, when me and my reporting partner Zo Schiffer spoke with labor attorneys, what they told us is that if there is a violation, the penalty is usually deferred. So, if you get fired and didn’t give 60 days notice but still get paid for 60 days, it’s just a wash away. So the attorneys we spoke with said they feel like this is a situation where everything has been washed up. And, you know, there might be some extra money out there for non-lawyer folks, but I don’t see that as a big stumbling block for Elon at this point.

Q: People come to you and share what’s going on inside. What are the opinions of employees who were able to stay? What about morale when Musk becomes the new boss?

A: I think it’s pretty low overall. This is a time when I just lost half of my colleagues. They have just been called back to the office. At Musk’s first meeting with them, he told them bankruptcy was not out of the question. And remember, the site didn’t do too badly. right? Twitter makes billions of dollars a year. It has hundreds of millions of users. It wasn’t a crisis until Musk acquired it. And now, two weeks later, these employees feel like they’re in the middle of a crisis. And many are looking for other jobs.

Q: At the same time, many brands are pausing their advertising spend on Twitter. As you said, he warned of the company’s B-word, bankruptcy. What do you think? Do you think Musk has the ability to make smart business decisions to keep Twitter alive? Twitter Blue has already been shut down. That’s his one of the latest updates. And people see stuff like that and think, oh, he’s just an idiot. But is he? Does he know what he’s doing, Casey?

A: He’s making a lot of decisions that I wouldn’t make, and there’s someone inside of him telling him, ‘If you do this, there will be bad consequences.’ And so far, he’s chosen to do it anyway, with negative consequences ensuing. i am not one of those people. If you’re one of those people he might be thinking that this is all some kind of master his plot and everything is going according to plan. But when I look at it, I see a lot of really unfortunate decisions that destroy a lot of value.

Q: What will happen to San Francisco and the Bay Area if Twitter collapses? We’re already seeing people move to cities like Austin. Does this indicate that the region may lose its dominance in this area?

A: I think so in a way. You know, I saw a lot of people go to Austin during the pandemic. I saw a lot of people go to Miami. And you know some people don’t like San Francisco and want to live somewhere else and you know Elon Musk is going to move his Twitter headquarters to say Austin Some speculate. He does a lot of business in Texas. So I think it can happen. But you know, I’m a San Francisco optimist. i love san francisco I think it’s the largest city in the world. I don’t understand why you wouldn’t want to live here if you could. And I think a lot of young tech founders getting ready to launch a company feel the same way. So I think we’re going to see the tech industry become more decentralized as time goes on. But it’s also because technology is everywhere. All companies are tech companies, and it doesn’t make sense if every tech company in the world is in San Francisco. I think technology is still a very healthy sector of the economy. I know it’s going to be a tough time, but San Francisco will always come back.

Q: Is Twitter replaceable? People cite Mastodon as an alternative platform. Could another platform take its place, and what has Twitter left behind in his 20 years?

A: In general, I would say that if you replace these things, they won’t look the same. I mean, TikTok has replaced a lot of the time people spent on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, but it doesn’t look quite like them. In fact, these companies are now trying to bring themselves closer to his TikTok. You can imagine a world where someone finds a text-based social network that doesn’t look like Twitter, but uses people’s desire to know what’s going on in the world at this moment to make the world around them. good business. In fact, there’s never been a better time to start competing with Twitter. Because the smell of blood in water leaves many longing for another way. Well, if you’re there, you’re thinking of starting a Twitter clone.

