Hire or Fire?Why big tech job cuts don’t always show the whole picture





Image: Getty Images

With Twitter, Meta, and Salesforce laying off large chunks of their workforce, tech workers are understandably worried about whether their jobs are safe from the economic downturn.

But while many big tech companies have acted to slow, freeze, or even reverse adoption in preemptive efforts to save and streamline costs, the outlook for the tech industry as a whole is bleak. , at least for now, looks much more optimistic.

For example, CompTIA’s latest Jobs Report found that tech companies added 20,700 employees last month, making October 2022 the 23rd straight month of job growth.

A CompTIA analysis based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 193,900 jobs will be added across the tech industry in 2022, a 28% increase so far from this time last year.

The number of new job openings is also increasing. Following a five-month slide, he had nearly 317,000 new job openings in October, an increase of more than 10,000 compared to September. Jobs for software developers and engineers in particular drove demand, with 85,796 jobs posted for him in October.

The UK job market shows a similar picture. Despite the steep inflation and cost of living crisis, spending on technology reportedly grew at his third fastest rate in more than 15 years.

Also: Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech jobs remain vacant, recruiter says

According to the Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report, which surveyed nearly 1,800 digital leaders in 82 countries between July and October 2022, 53% of UK digital leaders expect an increase in their technology budget next year. while only 1 in 7 will have a lower budget.

Recruitment and technology companies report finds business leaders are using technology as a “competitive advantage” to help their businesses build resilience and adapt to sudden disruptions, as 2020 made clear. I have found that it is increasingly viewed as an indispensable “tool for sexual attainment.”

KMPG also found that tech executives are confident in continuing their digital investments.

In a survey of 2,200 tech executives, two-thirds (67%) agreed to continue spending on emerging technologies over the next two years, regardless of market conditions, and three-quarters (75%) told KMPG that they would no longer be in debt to technology. Inhibit his IT investment in the company’s future.

Ian West, Head of Technology and Alliances, KPMG UK, said:

Clearly, technology is seen as central to business growth and the Covid pandemic has forced nearly every industry to go digital at a rapid pace, making investment in technology and the people who power it more necessary than ever. It has been with.

According to Nash Squared, the continued shortage of cyber talent is a significant problem for digital leaders. According to his 2021 report by the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the UK’s cyber security recruitment is short of 10,000 a year. As a result, only 32% of UK digital leaders believe they are adequately protected from cyber risks, reports Nash Squared.

Widespread battles over technical talent and associated costs are also emerging as major challenges. According to a Nash Squared survey, 68% of UK digital leaders report being unable to keep up with change due to a lack of technology skills. A staggering 57% believe they will not have enough technical staff, and nearly two-thirds (63%) say salary demands are becoming ‘unsustainable’ given inflation and rising costs of living I feel.

Also, my boss says that he takes cyber security seriously.it’s time for them to prove it

In contrast to recent moves by some tech companies to cut jobs, Lorna Carmichael, regional managing director at Harvey Nash, said companies are looking to keep their tech skills “at the best possible level.” He said he sees it as essential to weathering the recession.

Carmichael told ZDNET: How to reduce operating costs in the face of rising inflation. ”

Remote work adoption trends are picking up

Remote work is also likely to continue for those who have the necessary skills to work from home and those who have the bargaining power to demand it from their employers.

Technical job postings specifying remote or work-from-home options increased to 34% in October, compared to 27% in 2022 and 22% in 2020, according to CompTIA data. Roles have declined across all industries since early 2022, suggesting that the tech industry remains a bastion of remote work opportunities.

Meanwhile, Nash Squared’s report concludes that “hybrid work is now commonplace in the tech industry,” with most employees using the office two to three days a week. According to the report, this is starting to have a positive impact on the number of women in the UK’s tech sector, which is now female, with 27% of her new hires over the last two years being women.

Progress is slow but promising, said Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared.

Tech jobs are also booming, with more women entering the industry due to hybrid work styles.

The general consensus among those looking to the future is one of cautious optimism, with talk of massive layoffs and job cancellations at several select big tech companies still suggesting strong tech adoption. It does not represent the market.

Technology and technology workers are not completely immune to economic headwinds. It may be one of the most well-protected sectors, but it’s impossible to predict if, how, or when companies will be hit by financial hardships in the year ahead. . Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA, says that while tech jobs are stable, “there is definitely concern about a slowing economy.”

Nash Squared’s White also issued a warning to tech leaders for the year ahead, but her warning is directed at the need to find and solidify new workforce models before entering uncertain economic waters. It was something. “With so much change, it will inevitably take time for UK organizations to find the best model for their talent proposition and talent strategy,” said White.

“This all means that employers must continue to think seriously about their working models to find the right balance between telework flexibility and the right balance between in-person creativity and engagement that requires employees to be in the office. It means you have to.”

Job cuts at big tech companies are a given for everyone involved in technology, especially those who have to go through it if the process is not handled with the utmost care and compassion. It’s a terrible ordeal. But Big Tech is a source of opportunity for many, not the tech industry as a whole.

ZDNET’s Monday Opener

ZDNet’s Monday Opener is the first technology article of the week written by a member of our editorial team.

Previously at ZDNET’s Monday opener:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/hiring-or-firing-why-job-cuts-at-big-tech-dont-show-the-true-picture/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos