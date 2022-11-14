Apple’s mixed reality headset: release date, price, and everything





Apple’s mixed reality headsets have been around for a while. Reports recently surfaced that the Cupertino-based company plans to begin mass production of the headset in March 2023, with the device priced at nearly $2,000. Everything you need to know is here.

exterior

We haven’t seen any solid design leaks yet, but given that the headset combines AR and VR technology, it’s likely to offer a wraparound design that helps users fully immerse themselves in the display. A limitation of such designs is that the headset does not allow the user to directly track their surroundings. A workaround for this is to use a camera that captures the outside world and feeds it back to the user.

According to some reports, about a dozen cameras and lidar sensors enable this, two of which point downwards and record the user’s feet. However, Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said there will be 15 cameras, eight of which are for AR, one for environment detection, and six for biometrics. Mixed reality headsets will be completely wireless in design.

A previous report from The Information suggested that Apple’s headset could use a strap very similar to the Apple Watch’s sport band. The report also claimed that the headset would be made primarily of mesh fabric, aluminum and glass and resemble “ski goggles”.

So far, VR headsets have traditionally been pretty heavy (the Oculus Quest 2, for example, weighs 503 grams), but if Kuo’s March 2021 report is to be believed, Apple’s The product weighs only 150 grams. If Apple does this, its headsets will be significantly more comfortable to wear for long periods of time, greatly reducing fatigue. This could be done by using a lightweight fabric over heavy plastic.

Internal structure

Apple headsets are rumored to feature a whopping 8K resolution per eye, giving viewers a ton of detail. For comparison, the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro 2 offers a “minor” resolution of 1,920 x 1,800 pixels. However, while that sounds a bit exaggerated, his January 2022 report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) backs this up, claiming that the resolution for each will instead be 4,000 x 4,000. doing.

According to the same report, the device will incorporate three displays, two of which will be micro-LED front panels and the third will be an AMOLED unit. The resolution is lower because the density is less important.

Some of the biometric cameras can be used for iris recognition, enabling Apple Pay authentication via the headset itself, Kuo reports. This will allow the user to authorize payments on her iPhone without entering a password. Kuo also suggests that the headset might offer the ability to seamlessly switch between AR and VR modes, suggesting a headset that is either AR or VR, or a smooth transition between the two. It offers a noticeable advantage over headsets that don’t allow switching.

In addition to advanced biometrics, Apple headsets can offer eye and hand tracking. can be done. As for eye tracking, according to his The Information report mentioned earlier, eye tracking will allow users to log into their accounts, allowing multiple people to use the headset.

This operating system has come to be called rOS, an acronym for Reality OS.

price and release date

As already mentioned above, Apple could start mass-producing mixed reality headsets in March 2023. Apple’s supplier Pegatron will be responsible for mass production, with an estimated annual shipment of around 700,000 to 800,000 units. The price can be around $2000.

