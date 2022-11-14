Leading health and fitness apps roll out Health Connect integrations





Posted by Sara Hamilton, Developer Relations Earlier this year, we introduced Health Connect as a way to give users early access to a platform that securely shares health and fitness data across Android devices with user consent. Did. Together with Samsung, we built this platform that simplifies connections between apps and gives users centralized privacy controls. We are currently making the Health Connect (Beta) app available for download on Google Play. This allows users to centrally manage their privacy settings with granular control over which apps can access their data at any given time.

Throughout the first wave of integrations, we’ve seen Health Connect provide developers with many key benefits.

Reduced fragmentation makes it easier for users to gain more holistic health insights

By allowing health and fitness apps to communicate with each other, each app can provide users with better overall health insights.

Previously, developers had to establish multiple API connections to share data between different apps, and each integration was expensive to build and maintain. This limited the developer’s ability to share data and made it difficult for users to unlock this data and make it available in another app.

Now, with Health Connect, you can build integrations with new apps by simply reading new data from Health Connect instead of building entirely new integrations.

For example, Android users will be able to sync their Peloton workouts and earn credits in apps like Oura, MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers and Lifesum. Now, a single integration with Health Connect gives Peloton members the option to share their workout stats across the ecosystem of apps they use to support their overall health.

Standardized data schema ensures data consistency across apps

Health Connect provides a standardized data schema that supports over 40 data types across 6 categories. The schema is intuitive to use and covers a wide range of use cases from exercise to sleep tracking to vital signs. Reading and writing these data types in Health Connect requires only a few lines of code. Health Connect also supports complex aggregations, allowing you to fully customize your queries for your app’s use case.

“By using the Health Connect API, our engineers can easily adapt our existing architecture to read and write user health data such as nutrition, hydration, exercise, and step count. With 3rd party applications that also write to Health Connect, we are giving users more choice and the flexibility to grant fine-grained permissions on the data they want to share.” – MyFitnessPal Centralize user privacy controls with less code than Jason Peterson, Chief Technology Officer at

Previously, users had to navigate to multiple apps to manage their data permissions. Also, developers had to build the permission management UI themselves.

With Health Connect, users can easily manage permissions in one place, giving them granular control over which apps are accessing their data at any given time.

For developers, Health Connect comes with an out-of-the-box permission management hub and granular permissions UI for quick setup.

Detailed permission screen showing different data types

For example, Signos was able to quickly set up permission checks using Health Connect. Signos developer Jake Smith said: “By setting permissions with a simple drop-in code, users can start reaping the benefits.”

just started

Don’t miss the opportunity to join the many developers who have already integrated with Health Connect and develop richer insights for your users. Check out our documentation, helpful video tutorials, code samples, and start building today!

