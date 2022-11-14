How Florida Advances AI





Artificial intelligence (AI) is used by various organizations in the Sunshine State.

In Gainesville, AI helps predict the next COVID-19 variant. at the fort. According to Myers, it provided evidence proving a man’s innocence in a criminal case.The University of Florida is using AI to speed up brain research. And in rural areas, AI is tracking the spread of citrus plantings in Florida’s iconic Orange Grove.

When it comes to AI, some believe that the technologies associated with it are primarily used by large companies. We are investigating how policy makers can help make it happen.

Broadly speaking, AI uses computer systems to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual recognition, speech recognition, and even decision making. With dramatic advances over the past decade, AI is expected to become the most impactful technology of our generation. Its applications span many industries and create opportunities to increase productivity and reduce overhead.

Tasha Austin and Kevin Lubin, experts in government and public service affairs at Deloitte and authors of How the US Government Can Accelerate AI Entrepreneurship, say that entrepreneurs and small businesses have traditionally been the main sources of innovation. says. Small businesses regularly generate more patents per employee than large companies, which is associated with higher impact, growth and profits. Therefore, driving AI innovation in the United States may require greater support and opportunities for AI entrepreneurs and small businesses.

But hurdles to innovation and entrepreneurship remain. First of all, the prohibitive cost of computing and the need for large amounts of high-quality data can be a significant barrier for small businesses.

Additionally, AI development requires a certain amount of technical talent, of which there is currently a large shortage in the United States. For Florida to maintain its position as an economic leader, Sunshine State must adopt and integrate her AI technology to support Florida’s workforce.

A Deloittes report outlines actions policymakers can take to help local startups overcome these challenges and break down barriers to support AI innovation from SMEs and entrepreneurs.

Direct funding for AI innovation

Pass legislation to streamline policies and regulations on AI technology

Creating new incentives for AI entrepreneurship

Providing the technical foundation necessary for advanced AI development

To help small businesses compete with larger companies, Florida legislators use tax incentives to encourage more regular investment and upgrades to physical research and development (R&D) assets You may want to consider A Deloitte study found that the three largest US technology companies account for about 62% of the global cloud infrastructure market. Providing tax breaks for small businesses that invest in and upgrade their R&D assets can make them more competitive in the cloud space.

Another opportunity to grow AI innovation and establish a technology hub in Florida.

Several tech hubs in Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and San Diego now account for over 90% of the growth in the tech sector.

Establishing a tech hub in Florida or strengthening a growing tech and innovation center like Orlando would help Florida compete more effectively nationally.

The state will also consider creating a formal consortium of organizations across multiple industries to stimulate industry investment, promote collaboration between academia and industry, and mobilize communities to form more horizontal and vertical partnerships. You can also consider creating a .

As AI takes hold, Florida policymakers must consider how best to break down barriers to innovation and foster an environment in which emerging AI leaders and small businesses can compete, grow and thrive. .

Click here to learn more about how governments can accelerate AI entrepreneurship.

