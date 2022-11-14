Move Financial Services Organizations More Securely to the Cloud





Kids and adults aren’t the only ones who face excitement and nervousness on their first day of school. Day one in the cloud can be difficult even for financial services organizations.

Chief Information Security Officers should lead the cloud security component of their organization’s digital transformation. This is a complex task plagued with many questions that members of the Google Cybersecurity Action Team can answer. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to cloud security, so we want to help you move into the brave new world of digital transformation and build a dedicated and robust cybersecurity team.

We have worked with many financial services organizations in the midst of transformation. Some want to revolutionize the way organizations achieve their cybersecurity goals. Others want their Day 1 launches to have the least viable security controls. Each organization has its own operational and technical needs, its own funding sources, and its own risk appetite, all of which can fundamentally influence its security strategy.

Bringing real-world knowledge and experience from Google’s Office of the Cloud CISO to help you make a bold and secure move to the cloud. We do this as part of our commitment to operating in a shared destiny model to help our customers achieve the best possible security outcomes. We strongly believe that secure organizations create a safer world.

The question comes first and there are so many questions

Time and time again I visit customer organizations that are on the cusp of moving to the cloud and hear questions like:

I’ve never done it before, what should I worry about first?

How can you avoid moving technical and cyber debt to the cloud?

What are the main threats to watch out for?

What kind of on-premises baggage will be left behind?

How should I organize my team to best address what I need to focus on?

These conversations made it clear that technology and security leaders are embracing the move to the cloud as an opportunity to transform their businesses. This is a great plan. However, just because technical and cyber debt weren’t intentionally created doesn’t mean they can be eliminated. It takes a concerted effort to reduce risk by building on a solid foundation and leveraging the benefits of the cloud to pay off that debt.

These concerns and strategies for addressing them can be categorized based on the organization and its operations, technology, people, and CISO leadership.

Teach your organization to think in the cloud

Security teams these days are organizing around security compliance models such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. While this provides a basis for discussing security disciplines and general security posture, it does not necessarily provide the best way to organize security teams for optimal impact.

Moreover, most of these frameworks were developed before the widespread adoption of the cloud in regulated industries. We now have more specialized knowledge and tools to more effectively respond to specialized cases and verticals.

As cloud usage becomes more common, frameworks must evolve and adapt to new threats and new operating environments with rapid business change and agile IT. Fundamentally, digital transformation is about organizational change management. A key component of preparing for digital transformation is guiding people within your organization to evolve beyond on-premises thinking and adopt new ways of thinking.

In discussing how CISOs need to adapt their mental models for cloud security, security during and after digital transformation is covered in network and endpoint security, detection and response, and He pointed out the need to focus on data security and identity and access management (IAM). Learn about features in the cloud and how you can take advantage of their differences to build a more resilient security posture.

The right questions can drive security change

One of the key questions to ask yourself when making strategic and tactical decisions is, “Why implement this security control?”

Digital transformation presents a great opportunity to rethink teams (because culture is paramount in cloud transformation) and make changes to firewalls, antivirus software, applications, data protection, and the organization’s future strategy. open the way to Overall security and risk posture and backup plan. Changing the technical controls first is rarely successful.

Organizations need to have a clear vision and set goals to determine how to most effectively achieve their security goals. In most cases, this means that CISOs and their teams must step out of their comfort zones and work with technology, business, and other partners to be successful. When organizations follow the path that has always been done this way on-premises, the move to the cloud is prone to inefficiencies that ultimately prevent the business from achieving agility and security.

At the September conference “Measuring Cyber ​​Risk in the Financial Services Sector,” hosted by MIT and the Federal Reserve, an audience member posed a key question to the panel.

Questions of this sort from cyber insurers demonstrate a mindset that should evolve with the digital transformation process. We want to embrace new opportunities to rethink our practices and architecture. The integrity of orphaned files does little to reduce an organization’s overall risk. Depending on the purpose, cyber insurers could ask different questions. And how do you ensure that the software running in production is approved and hasn’t been modified?

Both questions can be answered by monitoring file integrity. However, answering cyber insurance company survey questions is of little value. This is a checkbox exercise that offers no measurable security benefit. The cloud offers the same opportunities to rethink standard controls and create better security and business outcomes.

When starting to implement security in the cloud, keep in mind what your organization’s ideal security posture should be and talk to stakeholders (including business and IT leaders) about how to set and achieve your goals. come to an agreement with The first step is an invaluable pressure test for an organization, and I take comfort in the fact that few CISOs get it right on the first try. That’s why you should try to be adaptive, open to change, and minimize conflicts within your organization as much as possible.

This discussion continues in the next blog that focuses on the realities of initiating operational transformation.

For more information, check out our CISO Frustrations, Successes, and Lessons Learned podcast and our Guidance Report on Transforming Cloud Security. Please check the Google Cybersecurity Action Team site for additional documentation and other guidance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/identity-security/move-financial-services-organization-to-cloud-more-securely/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos