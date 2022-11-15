How Quantum, Blockchain and AI Can Mitigate Climate Change





The future survival of humans on Earth is hopeless, and climatologists warn that only nine years from now are left for world governments to save future generations from the deadly devastation of climate change. I’m here.

Many countries have high hopes of averting the crisis, but they remain obsessed with fossil fuel exploration, with many representatives of fossil fuel lobbyists present at the ongoing COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. There are many countries.

Developing countries hit by the worst climate damage need trillions of dollars to finance adaptation to climate change, but climate finance promises are also unfulfilled. What can technology do to help the world escape the dangers it creates? Innovations in carbon capture, sustainable design of data centers, growing seaweed for cattle, accelerating adoption of green energy, cooling industry technology is used to help curb human destruction of nature, such as regulation of However, the challenge remains how to involve all countries.

Quartz spoke with Saad Toma, General Manager of IBM Middle East & Africa, about the various innovations the world can rely on to control emissions and what that means for Africa. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

IBM is an Official Technology Partner of COP27. What role is technology playing as the world seeks solutions to climate change, and what were the hurdles?

Many technology companies recognize that now is the time to act, but progress is hampered by a lack of expertise and not knowing where to start. Their challenge is to make environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues true business drivers while realizing return on investment (ROI). across the organization.

At COP27, leaders of organizations inside and outside the technology sector must recognize sustainability as a core component of their business strategy. Organizations should consider how best to establish an ESG data base to operationalize their sustainability goals and increase transparency. A data-driven intelligence suite is essential to reducing the cost, time and burden of ESG reporting. This allows the organization to focus on delivering his ESG strategic outcomes.

Data is an important part of your solution. It is important to create a clear baseline that underpins all goals for determining current impact, tracking progress, and making adjustments. This requires a single system of record to consolidate and manage data to meet your goals. Collecting, correlating, visualizing and analyzing relevant data provides transparent and verifiable financial-level information, making it easier to identify where improvement is most needed.

Technology is a key factor in achieving our ESG goals, both internally and externally. We operate sustainability end-to-end with data-driven innovation through a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading technology capabilities. For example, one of the five business imperatives to help companies accelerate their sustainable journey is to focus on responsible computing and green IT. Globally, computers, data centers and networks consume his 10% of the world’s electricity. Hybrid cloud solutions such as Turbonomic and IBM Cloud help optimize data centers, IT operations, and platforms to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

You have previously published research on quantum computing as an important solution for dealing with climate hazards. How ready is Africa for this technology?

We believe technology is a key enabler in helping organizations achieve their ESG goals, both internally and externally. Being decisive and using all options to reduce the anthropogenic impact on climate change is critical, and emerging technologies are fundamental to that goal. That’s why IBM researchers are turning to quantum computing and other new technologies to find new solutions for a more sustainable planet. At the recent IBM Quantum Summit 2022, IBM unveiled its new IBM OspreyIBM 433 quantum bit (qubit) processor. This brings us one step closer to the point of using quantum computers to tackle previously unsolvable problems.

While green technologies such as the hybrid cloud are already accelerating the fight against climate change, quantum computing has the potential to make a big impact in the future.

Through IBM Research Africa, we have R&D labs at the forefront of computing technology in two major cities on the African continent: Nairobi (Kenya) and Johannesburg (South Africa). IBM Research Africa is the continent’s first industrial research facility to actively engage with Africa’s rich and diverse innovation ecosystem, initiate new business opportunities and achieve full commercial viability of its solutions and services. I have secured it.

Blockchain and AI are playing a major role in adapting to climate change in some countries. What can be done to spread these technologies to all African countries?

Climate change is affecting everyone around the world, including here in Africa. The right partnerships are key to reducing the impacts of climate change. That is why, working closely with our clients and partners in Africa, we aim to bring together the right consulting expertise, innovative technologies and ecosystems to bring together his partners to have the greatest impact on global sustainability. We support solving problems.

Environmental justice programs such as the IBM Sustainability Accelerator and Call For Code Our social impact programs, which enable organizations and communities to address environmental issues, are essential to bringing innovative technology solutions to communities in need. Continent while supporting climate adaptation.

What do you think about the role of semiconductors in the development of green technology?

Semiconductors are central to the evolution of green technology that we are currently experiencing. Everything from computing to appliances to communication devices to transportation systems to critical infrastructure plays a vital role. As the demand for green IT solutions continues to grow in areas such as hybrid cloud, AI, and the Internet of Things, organizations are looking for energy efficiency along with increased chip performance.

Last year, we unveiled the world’s first chip using 2-nanometer technology. This is projected to achieve 75% lower energy usage than the current state-of-the-art his 7 nm node chip. The potential benefits of this chip include quadrupling the battery life of cell phones, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of data centers, making laptops function much faster, and object detection. Contributing to speed is included. All of this greatly enhances the sustainability benefits of green technology.

How should companies approach climate technology sustainability policies?

The last two years have inspired us to change not only how we live, work and play, but how we see sustainability. A recent consumer survey found that 62% of consumers said they were willing to change their buying habits to reduce their environmental impact, up from 57% two years ago. They want greater transparency and sustainability throughout the supply chain of the products they buy and consume.

That is why it is important for organizations to not only talk about sustainability, but to put sustainability at the heart of their business and into their policies. For example, we have a track record of setting precedents for his environmental commitments over his 50-plus years. To be honest and accountable, we launched IBM Impact, a new ESG framework with goals and commitments to create a more sustainable, equitable and secure future.

We have 21 environmental commitments, including net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, extending our decades-long commitment to environmental responsibility. This goal will be achieved by focusing on short-term goals such as obtaining 75% of the electricity IBM consumes globally from renewable sources over the next three years. By building sustainable foundations and policies now, businesses can enable a more efficient, resilient and inclusive world and better future generations.

