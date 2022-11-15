Post-Harvest Tech Lab Becomes Innovation Hub – The New Indian Express





Hyderabad: Recently, a meeting of vice-chancellors of various horticultural and agricultural colleges across the country was held in Hyderabad. The event focused on exploring ways to generate revenue from institutions. VCs were given examples of the Horticultural College of Mojerla and the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University. These laboratories have been preparing a variety of natural products on a commercial scale over the past few years by processing fruits, vegetables, aromatic and medicinal plants.

Since 2019, the Post-Harvest Technology Lab has been buzzing with student activity. Horticultural students make hands-on products from horticultural crops, such as soaps, cosmetics, dry foods, and immune-boosting capsules.

These products are sold through the Android application Plantaessence. Most recently, it has developed innovative products such as car air fresheners that relieve motion sickness and nausea. It is prepared by mixing inulin, garcinia and moringa in specific amounts. Students claim their products also increase lactation in pregnant and new mothers.

The person doing the job Professor J Shankaraswamy, assistant professor in the Department of Fruit Sciences and head of post-harvest technology, is the person doing the job. He registered his first patent for green chili powder in India in 2022.

He claims the powder has anti-carcinogenic properties, is cost-effective, and retains the chili pepper color after being dried and pretreated with a solution. It has oxidizing properties and has the potential to replace traditional red chili powder, which is mixed with harmful azo dyes. .

Most recently, he received the Distinguished Scientist Award from the Agro-environmental Development Society (AEDS) at an international conference held in September.

Expanding Welfare Lab students sell their produce at weekly stalls on the Bengaluru Highway near Khotakota. They have also taught netizens how to make these products through their program Talk of the Table with Processing People. In his interview with TNIE, Shankaraswamy said the lab will soon interview progressive farmers via video link and train them in manufacturing special products.

Hands-on experience Since 2019, the Post-Harvest Technology Lab has been buzzing with student activity. The works made by the students are sold through the Android application “Plantaessence”.

