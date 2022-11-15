Klarna Brings Its Price Comparison Tool To Europe • TechCrunch





Klarna is tapping into the world of competitive price comparison with the launch of a new tool that compares prices from thousands of retailers.

The company quietly rolled out its price comparison service in the US a few weeks ago and is now expanding this to additional European markets, including the UK and Nordics.

Fintech companies in Europe had a tumultuous year, laying off 10% of their workforce in May and laying off a second round of layoffs in September. Sandwiched in between, news surfaced that Klarna had raised $800 million in funding despite his 85% lower valuation than the year before.

With today’s announcement, Klarna builds on its $1 billion acquisition of comparison shopping service PriceRunner just six months ago. At the time, the company said it would use the acquisition to power new features in its core Klarna app, such as generating searches and price comparisons, and that’s what it’s been rolling out over the past few weeks.

This is a notable expansion for Klarna, known for its services that allow consumers to purchase products in installments through third-party retailers. From now on, the Klarna app will act not only as a payment network, but also as a “single place to shop” to find and pay for the lowest prices.

Digging deeper, new price comparison smarts let customers filter their searches by criteria like size, color, rating, availability, and shipping options. increase. This will show you how the cost has fluctuated over time and whether you should buy now or wait a little longer to see if the price drops.

“Reliable Alternative”

The company says the tool is designed to serve as a “reliable alternative” to other shopping services such as Google and Amazon. The internet giant continues to violate his 2017 antitrust enforcement order against Google Shopping. The crux of the lawsuit is that Google is highlighting its own comparison shopping service in his Google search results. And this is why Klarna is pushing the message here that there is no bias in the results that their unique price comparison product provides.

Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said in a press release: “Klarnas’ new search and comparison tools do the heavy lifting for consumers, comparing thousands of websites in real time to provide consumers with the tools they need to make informed and confident purchasing decisions.” We will make sure that all information is available.”

And perhaps, in terms of Klarna’s business, given everything that happened this year, this rollout could potentially help boost the company’s existing affiliate marketing program and drive retail customer traffic and sales. increase profitable revenue.

“For retailers, search and comparison tools will become a primary acquisition channel, driving awareness, traffic and sales by interested audiences,” the company wrote. “This provides retailers with a clear alternative to Google and Amazon when it comes to attracting traffic to their websites, and provides a significant additional revenue stream for Klarna.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/11/14/a-credible-alternative-to-google-and-amazon-klarna-brings-its-price-comparison-tool-to-europe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos