Google Brings Material You Style Color Themes to Desktop Chrome





The latest Canary builds of Google Chrome include a nice feature that automatically chooses a browser color scheme based on the wallpaper you see when you open a new tab. This feature was first discovered by u/Leopeva64-2 on Reddit. He shows that changing the new tab wallpaper automatically adjusts the color scheme of his browser’s address bar and interface. I choose, but this simplifies the process.

According to Google’s software, the feature will allow theme colors to be set based on the background image color when the background image is changed on the New Tab page, and will run on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Google’s own ChromeOS and Fuchsia operating systems. available in the system.

With the Chromes Canary build of version 110 (specifically 110.0.5418.0), I turned on the Customize Chrome Color Extraction feature and was able to test it myself. It seemed to work best with more colorful wallpapers, but dark backgrounds tended to make Chrome’s interface look muddy black, brown, or gray, not much of an improvement from the default color scheme. The automatic color theme option didn’t work when I uploaded my own image, but I was able to get it to work with Google’s own wallpaper. Not sure if this is a bug or by design.

This feature is not enabled by default. Instead, if you want to try it, you need to enable the Chrome flag chrome://flags/#customize-chrome-color-extraction. Once turned on, open a new Chrome tab, click the pen icon in the bottom right corner of the new tab window, select a new wallpaper, and see the color scheme reflected in the Chrome interface. Once you choose your wallpaper, the color scheme will be maintained across different tabs while you browse the web.

No word on if or when this feature will be rolled out more broadly, but it’s currently an opt-in feature for Google Chromes Canary builds (the software’s earliest betas). Given that, you can’t expect it to be widely released. for at least several months.

