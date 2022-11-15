What are the legal implications of technology in healthcare?





From medical devices to telerobotic surgery, William Frys Barry Scannell discusses the regulatory landscape of technology and healthcare.

As technology becomes more embedded in healthcare, there are legal implications for the sector to consider.

For example, emerging technologies are enabling remote robotic surgery, allowing surgeons on the other side of the world to operate on patients on the other side of the world. But what if something goes wrong?

Barry Scannell of William Fry said that medical negligence follows Dunn’s principle in Ireland.

“Dunn’s principle establishes the ‘reasonable physician’ test in Ireland. This makes the doctor guilty of negligence if it is proven that another doctor of equal expertise or skill and acting with ordinary care did not act in the same way,” he said. I got

“However, there is a caveat to this test, which is that it is a ‘common and accepted practice’ followed by physicians of equal expertise and skill. If the practice has inherent deficiencies, then these deficiencies are inherent. If they should, the doctor can still be considered culpable, which is clear to anyone who has given the matter due consideration.”

These principles have traditionally been there to guide physicians, but new technologies, such as AI in imaging systems, are likely to cloud the waters in terms of what rational physicians do.

Similarly, it may be too early to tell whether AI systems are flawed. For example, what if the AI ​​system identifies a tumor, but the doctor ignores the AI’s recommendations? What if the AI ​​fails to identify the tumor and consequently misses the diagnosis?

Scannell says health care providers, institutions, device manufacturers and even insurance companies can work together to ensure that established policies and procedures regarding the use of emerging technologies in healthcare are in place to avoid such problems. said that it should be

“It is worth noting that two ongoing EU legislations, the AI ​​Act and the AI ​​Liability Directive, could have a significant impact on the healthcare sector,” he added.

“The use of AI systems in medical devices and in-vitro diagnostic medical devices may fall under the AI ​​Act’s high-risk AI category, creating significant legal and regulatory implications for manufacturers and users of such devices. bring obligations.

“The AI ​​Liability Directive proposes to fundamentally change liability law in certain situations by creating ‘causality presumptions’ for AI systems. This means that there is a rebuttable presumption if a person is injured as a result of an AI system. The injury was caused by an AI system. ”

Scannell added that the recently implemented Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation (IVDR) represent “a significant development and enhancement of the existing European regulatory system for medical devices.” .

Remote robotic surgery

One of the major advances in medical technology is telerobotic surgery. This is the ability to perform surgery from another location using advanced communications and robotics technology.

However, this creates potential issues with the battery when it comes to the law. This is unlawful or harmful unwanted physical contact.

“Any medical procedure may be considered a battery unless there is written or verbal consent or some other legitimate reason, such as an emergency where the patient is unconscious,” Scannell said. .

“Robotic surgery becomes legally complicated if a surgeon in New York is operating on a patient in Paris and the scalpel slips and damages an artery, causing serious medical complications. Is the surgeon causing harmful physical contact with the patient?, despite a distance of approximately 6,000km?physical contact?”

“We’ve all experienced video calls drop out due to connection issues. But what if these connection issues were literally a matter of life and death?” – BARRY SCANNELL

This is why informed consent is so important, he said. However, when proceedings result from a failure to provide informed consent, the matter is further complicated by the fact that proceedings are usually based on tort of negligence rather than lawsuits.

“Was the erroneous knife the result of the human surgeon’s negligence in operating the surgeon’s robotic control system, or was it a product liability defect that caused the machine to misinterpret the surgeon’s input?

“We’ve all experienced dropped video calls due to connection issues. But what if these connection issues were literally a matter of life and death? Whether you’re a surgeon, a hospital, a robot manufacturer, or a telecommunications company. Which party is responsible for the disconnection?”

Scannell added that physicians need to be mindful of ensuring compliance with professional regulators. In Ireland, you must be registered with the Irish Medical Council and follow the provisions of the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics.

“Professional coverage should also be considered. Every doctor practicing in Ireland must have adequate professional coverage for all medical services they provide,” he said. I was.

However, many policies only cover services provided to patients residing in Ireland and performed by physicians residing in Ireland. “Thus, if something goes wrong with the telerobotic surgery example above, the patient could be put in a position where the doctor who performed the surgery is uninsured.”

Regulating future health

Scannell said the EU is leading the way when it comes to tackling the use of emerging technologies.

“The EU regulation on medical and diagnostic devices protects patients while providing users and producers of these technologies with a clear regulatory framework within which to operate. The AI ​​Liability Directive focuses on protecting people from harmful aspects of AI technology.

“Existing laws like GDPR protect people whose data is used to develop medicines, new treatments and more, as well as training AI systems.”

The World Health Organization is also making strides in this area. In September 2022, we published our Global Guidance Framework for Responsible Use of Life Sciences.

The framework calls on leaders and other stakeholders to mitigate biorisks and safely manage dual-use research. While this has obvious advantages, it can be exploited to harm humans, other animals, agriculture and the environment.

However, there is still much work to be done as new and innovative tools emerge in the medical field.

“Another issue facing telemedicine and virtual health companies is that healthcare providers and companies that provide telemedicine services must comply with a variety of laws and guidance. There are no specific laws regulating

“This adds uncertainty and makes regulatory compliance more difficult.”

