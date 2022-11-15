How Tech Companies Hack How to Develop Skills, Build Culture, and Solve Problems





CTO of Pipedrive with expertise in technology and organizational scaling. He has experience as an innovator, founder and C-level manager.

One of the most important assets a business has is its employees’ ability to solve problems and think critically. Most effective problem solving enables companies to identify problems, assess situations, and resolve issues.

But encouraging problem-solving doesn’t just remove one hurdle on the road to efficiency. It’s about bringing teams closer together to master the art of tackling any problem, whether it’s part of their day-to-day work or not.

One way to encourage and teach problem solving is through hackathons. A hackathon is a sprint-like event in which multiple teams of developers, designers, and other teams of his members compete to achieve a specific business goal, such as conducting research or creating a new product. Between.

Hackathons give employees the ability to participate in friendly competition. Teams of employees from different areas of the business can collaborate and compete towards the goal of accomplishing specific tasks. Not only can it be a productive team-building exercise, but it can also lead to new products and smart new ideas for managing work.

Most importantly, regardless of whether your ideas change your business or the world, the process of creating and collaborating is in your best interest.

Importance of productive team building

Team building exercises are common in most businesses, but they often feel like formalities that can hinder value realization. Hackathons, on the other hand, bring together employees who don’t normally interact. The nature of hackathons enables collaboration and teamwork, allowing his members of staff to truly innovate and forge new and exciting relationships with like-minded and aspiring professionals. (A prize for the winner can also always be a morale booster.)

Note that, in my experience, hackathons tend to produce great results only within companies where employees believe in the company’s mission and vision. Due to the weak link between personal motivation and company mission, when employees show up just to get paid, the results are never strong.

organization is essential

One of the biggest obstacles to hackathons is often the organizational process. Various employees from multiple departments are brought together to carry out such a large-scale project. Everyone should strive towards a single goal. This can be difficult, but incorporating project management tools can help you develop efficient workflows.

Aside from workflow, for a hackathon to be successful, you need to make sure some criteria are in place.

1. Define your goals. Employees should know what they are working toward, so they should create goals that are achievable within a given time frame. But since hackathons are about innovation, challenges should be open-ended to encourage creativity.

2. Allow collaboration from all skill sets. Besides creating solutions to business problems, another goal of his hackathon is to bring together multiple innovators from diverse backgrounds. This is very important. Studies show that workplace isolation can reduce productivity by up to 21%. Hackathon tasks should be solvable using a variety of skill sets. That’s the difference between a hackathon goal and an average day-to-day task that can be solved by a single department.

3. Ensure expert guidance. Hackathons are opportunities for employees to unleash their creativity. However, to maximize your chances of success, hackathons need experts who can help you through the process. Experts may not know the immediate answer to the problem at hand, but they can use their industry knowledge to steer your team in the right direction. For example, at a hackathon held by my company, his CTO, who happens to have children, is leading the education track for the hackathon, combining his technical knowledge with parenting skills to find new ways to support his home schooling. I was able to find it.

Improved morale and innovation

A unified hackathon event, where teams come together to create projects, can create the rapid change your business needs, but it also allows you to think beyond company walls. We have the opportunity to solve many bigger problems, such as the energy crisis.

Although the word hacking often has negative connotations, it can be a great way for companies to engage their employees and build a sense of cohesion that allows companies to innovate and thrive.

