Here’s How Google Search Created Problems With AI-Generated Content





Google seems to lower the ranking of pages created by artificial intelligence if they deem them to be of poor quality. Experts predict that as technology improves, the web will be flooded with AI-generated content. Google’s internal technology may eventually be unable to detect whether a page was written by AI.

A few weeks ago, online marketer Neil Patel began noticing a massive 70% drop in traffic on some of the websites he tracks.

These websites were test pages he created and populated with articles generated by artificial intelligence. The decline also came following his October update to his Google search algorithm, which was specifically designed to root out spam. This was a follow-up to his August update, where he said Google was trying to down-rank content it deemed “useless.”

Patel, who blogged about the experiment, came to the conclusion that Google finally has the robot and its AI-generated content.

This is an important development for the web and a controversial one in the world of web traffic. Many search engine optimizers monitor and analyze every small move Google makes to their search algorithms so they can advise their clients on how to rank higher. of search results. But if Google is indeed cracking down on AI-generated content, it could be swimming against the tide of content creation, testing the limits of its own ability to detect AI. There is a possibility.

Experts say the web is flooded with AI-powered content, even if it’s not entirely created by AI. Companies with websites that rely on Google traffic are increasingly relying on AI to create their content. This is especially common on e-commerce websites, which often advertise hundreds of products. By using this technology to create a variety of items that can be indexed by Google Search, you can reduce the cost of hiring a copywriter to do the work.

According to tech executives and search engine specialists, this trend will have a huge impact on the future of the web. The startup’s quality of AI-generated content, including text created with his GPT-3 technology from OpenAI, is already often enough to fool human readers. If Google doesn’t do anything, the majority of the pages a user visits with her Google search will one day be posting content created solely by AI.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, former senior vice president of Google’s advertising team and co-founder of search startup Neeva, said: Signals that Google relied on for quality, such as domains and links to those domains, are “increasingly irrelevant,” he added.

So far, Google officials have not taken a strong stance on AI-generated content. In a statement to the insider, Danny Sullivan, Google’s search liaison, said the company’s recent updates to search were only intended to manipulate the algorithm, rather than penalize AI-generated pages. I mentioned that the focus is on getting rid of pages created in .

“Our system focuses on how content is useful, not how it is created,” Sullivan said. “This allows us to reduce all forms of unhelpful content in search, whether created by humans or automated processes, while still providing consistently high quality results. .”

But as technology improves and AI-generated content becomes more common, Google will find it increasingly difficult to address this topic more directly. In its search guidelines, Google says it looks for areas such as expertise, authority, and credibility when ranking pages. For example, when a user searches for “how to improve your credit score,” Google will prioritize sites that have published financial advice content for years over new sites with similar answers to the question. increase.

Even if writers use AI in a Google-approved way to create useful content with a human touch, there can still be a huge rush to make articles as similar as possible. According to online marketer and blogger Mike King, AI can tweak sentences to optimize them for search engines, potentially creating a large number of articles with similar content and quality.

“How do we decide which articles to rank as Google if anyone can create a perfect version of an article?” said King.

Even if Google wants to downgrade AI-generated content, technological sophistication can make it harder to do so. Generative AI’s next model will be of higher quality and harder for algorithms to distinguish from human-generated text.

For now, Google still has the edge. In the AI ​​arms race, the search giant’s internal technology is far more sophisticated than off-the-shelf, giving Jeff Coyle, chief strategy officer of AI content company MarketMuse, an edge in AI detection. said. Generated text.

Of course, if Google sees AI as a major threat to search quality, Google itself is only to blame. One of the biggest proponents of AI research and development, the company has done more to technology than most others in the industry.

“It’s ironic that they even have to think about this,” said King.

Do you work for YouTube or Google? Any tips? Please contact the reporter’s girlfriend Tom Dotan via email at [email protected] or Twitter DM at @cityofthetown. For tips on sharing information securely, see Insider’s Source Guide.

