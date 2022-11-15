



A group of small tech companies will launch an advertising campaign this week urging lawmakers to pass groundbreaking legislation that would undermine the power of the country’s biggest internet giant.

Both companies, which compete with Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com, Apple and Meta Platforms, hope to get it passed by the end of the year before the Republican Party wins a majority. that’s all. A leading Republican lawmaker has suggested that a bill called the “American Choice and Innovation Online Act” will fail in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

For years, Big Tech has been the fox guarding the chicken coop of online competition, according to Ben Coblen, public policy chief at Neva, an ad-free search engine that competes with Google. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is the first bipartisan legislation in decades to meaningfully level the playing field and promote innovation in America.

Funded by companies like Neeva, search engine DuckDuckGo Inc., and price comparison service Kelkoo Group Ltd., the six-figure ad buys run on major networks like CNN and MSNBC in the Washington market. The Tech Oversight Project, a group against anti-competitive behavior by big tech companies, helped coordinate the advertising campaign.

The lame duck period after last week’s midterm elections could be the last chance to pass legislation that would prevent tech companies from using their platforms to sabotage their competitors. This bill would be the most significant antitrust expansion of the last century.

The ad buy shows that the law’s most ardent supporters, including those within the tech industry, are pouring money, time, and resources into last-minute pushes to get the bill to the finish line. I’m here.

Structured like a movie trailer, the 30-second ad contains images with negative headlines about a big tech company. One bill is the ticket to freedom, the narrator said in the ad, adding that the law would help unleash American competition, American freedom, and American innovation.

Sacha Haworth, executive director of the Tech Oversight Project, said the time to do this is now, as the Republican House of Representatives is very likely to take over in January.

Meanwhile, major tech companies and their trade associations have spent more than $120 million on advertising against the bill, bombarding airwaves across the country with messages against the law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will ultimately decide whether to vote on the bill later this year. The White House is planning a post-midterm push to endorse the bill.

