Google agrees to pay $392 million to settle location tracking surveys.





Google has agreed to pay $391.5 million in settlements in 40 states over allegations that the company tracked users’ locations without their knowledge (via The New York Times). As part of the settlement, Google requested that users be warned when location tracking is enabled and provided information on how to disable the feature from 2023.

A coalition of attorneys general from Oregon, New York, Florida, Nebraska, and other states revealed how Google secretly tracked the location of users on various iPhone and Android services, according to The Associated Press in 2018. An investigation was launched in response to the report of From 2014 to 2019, he claims, Google misled users into thinking their location was off and used that information to sell personalized ads.

In a blog post published Monday, Google said the investigation was based on outdated product policies that the company already has in place. However, we do plan to roll out some new features, including a single information hub that highlights key location preferences. We are launching a new toggle to turn off and delete Location History and Web & App Activity in one easy flow.

For years, Google has put profit above user privacy, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement. Consumers thought they turned off Google’s location tracking feature, but the company secretly continued to record their movements and use that information for advertisers.

Correction Nov. 14 8:56 PM ET: A previous version of the article stated that the settlement was related to litigation. There were no lawsuits, only investigations. I’m sorry.

