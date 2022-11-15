2022 Tech Innovator Awards





Channel News Rick Whiting Nov 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST

From over 260 applicants, CRN staff select products spanning the IT industry, including cloud, infrastructure, security, storage and devices, offering breakthrough capabilities, differentiation and partner opportunities To do.

The pace of change and innovation in the IT industry continues to accelerate, driven by megatrends such as cloud computing, automation and digital transformation. In addition, the massive shift to hybrid work/work from home brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred rapid IT development, increasing demand for communication and collaboration software, remote access to applications and data, and office security. Employees working outside the perimeter.

In the midst of these rapid changes, innovative IT companies have enhanced and developed new and updated products to meet these needs. These span key IT technologies such as network hardware, data storage systems, laptops, and power management systems. But it also includes innovative products in new areas such as automation, edge computing, IoT, and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

So what are the new and updated products that offer the greatest opportunities for solution providers and strategic service providers working on the front lines with their customers?

To help solution providers identify products that are truly innovative and deliver value to their customers, the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize significant advancements in IT and partnerships across a wide range of technology categories such as cloud, networking and more. Introducing products from IT vendors that offer growth opportunities. , security, storage, and software. The awards spotlight innovative products across 38 categories. The winners and finalists were selected by his CRN staff from among 263 applicants.

