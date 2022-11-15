Wiz and Google Clouds Security Command Center: Latest threat detection and response based on risk prioritization





Earlier this summer, we expanded the Wiz Security Graph to Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and incident response teams to better simulate, detect, and respond to threats using Wiz Cloud Detection and Response. did. Since then, we have released new dynamic scanners and integrations. This reduced the time a cloud defender spent on threat detection and manual analysis by 10x. Today, we are proud to announce that we have become the first cloud security platform to integrate with the Google Cloud Security Command Center (SCC), bringing these efficiency gains to Google Cloud workloads and expanding our partnership with Google Cloud. I think Now, with a glance at his Wiz Security Graph, organizations can quickly and fully understand the impact of unfolding threats and prioritize the most effective responses based on underlying architecture and risk. can do.

Enable Google Cloud Defender with Context and Prioritization

Does your team end up responding to and triaging a never-ending flood of alerts about brute force attacks, or do you spend hours creating rules that ignore irrelevant detections? What if you could give your team high-fidelity context about your cloud resources and associated risks so they could choose remediation steps that would have the most impact on your business? Indicates a serious brute force attack that has been detected and requires immediate attention from the team. The virtual machine under attack has significant vulnerabilities with known exploits and is actually exposed to the internet. Additionally, there is a lateral movement path to the production administrator role that has access to critical databases. This is the power of context. There is no doubt that this is a serious threat and the team needs to fix it ASAP.

A visualization of the Wiz Security Graph of your exposed Google Cloud compute instances. Critical vulnerabilities and lateral movement findings for which Google Clouds Security Command Center detected potentially suspicious events.

SCC’s best-of-breed protection for Google Cloud combined with the multi-cloud context Wiz provides enables customers and their security teams to more efficiently protect and respond to threats in cloud environments.

Jess Leroy, Director of Security Product Management, Google Cloud

The combination of Wiz Cloud Detection and Response and Google Clouds Security Command Center capabilities enhances your preparedness for the next threat in three key ways:

Efficient threat investigation: Quickly understand the impact and explosive scope of each threat to your cloud environment with a consolidated data layer and visibility across cloud risks, events, and threats across Google Cloud and multi-cloud environments.

Focused threat response: Correlate threats with underlying cloud risks by incorporating threats into risk assessments across misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, network exposure, excessive permissions, and exposed secrets This keeps teams focused on the most important issues to solve while threats are unfolding. A single prioritized queue of issues.

Streamlined incident response: Automate cloud-native incident response with Google Cloud Handbook, investigate and isolate affected resources, and enable teams to scale Google Cloud workloads involved in threat deployment make it possible.

Value for Cloud Defenders and Builders

Wiz delivers cloud event and threat detection using a single deployment, a single visibility layer with all context, a single policy layer across events, and a single prioritized view of issues. Give your team a solution that automatically correlates information with all other cloud risk factors. Rapid investigation and response limits threat blast radius, accelerates environment consolidation, and reduces mean time to respond (MTTR), likelihood of compromise, and potential cost of compromise.

With risk context and threat prioritization, SOC and IR teams no longer need to manually investigate alerts, comb through Google Cloud logs, or waste time triaging each issue, reducing operational Increase efficiency. This further extends development teams’ ability to stay focused on building rather than being pulled into tactical remediation of affected cloud resources they own.

This integration is generally available and Wiz Advanced and Wiz CDR customers can start using this feature.

Contact us to learn more about how you can modernize your approach to threat detection and response on Google Cloud workloads. See a demo of the integration in action.

