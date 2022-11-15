5 practical steps to foster a culture of innovation





Irvin Bishop, Jr., EVP and Chief Information Officer at Black & Veatch, said:

Getty

Innovation is not easy. Businesses, by their very nature, are designed to focus on the here and now to effectively deliver products and services and satisfy customers. Whether that means building computers, managing construction projects, or providing legal services, keeping the status quo without stumbling is a full-time pursuit.

How do businesses balance that reality with the ever-present need to evolve, adapt, and grow?

There is no doubt that innovation comes from a flash of genius or a stroke of luck. However, these examples are the exception rather than the rule. In practice, organizations that consistently innovate for the benefit of their employees, customers, and society at large take a highly deliberate, systematic, and coordinated effort to build a “culture of innovation” of integrity. Thanks to can prosper.

How do leaders create this kind of environment? Here are five actionable tips for fostering a culture of innovation within your organization.

Clearly define what innovation means. Innovation certainly sounds great, but do your employees understand what it means and how it applies? Did you know? Harness the power of storytelling and real-life examples. (“Our legal process used to take eight days, now it takes three. This is what we did, and we show you how it helped us save $500,000 a year. ”) People forget the point of time and numbers. they remember the story.

Lead by example. Leaders show teams what matters by what they emphasize, measure, and reward. What happens when new ideas fail? Bang your fist on the table? Don’t let people fear failure. Similarly, how do we reward innovation? In my organization, our metrics are how many new ideas we bring into the business, how many are accepted, and which of them These successful innovations must be recognized and rewarded, but ideas that are not ultimately implemented should be valued as well. The best leaders also champion the concept of “constructive complaints.” This is the opposite of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. This is “if it’s not broken, fix it”. The best companies are always striving for better.

Build relationships that build trust. Leaders who build authentic relationships based on empathy, respect, and care create a safe space for team members to raise their hands and challenge the status quo. Leaders also need the intellectual courage to ask difficult questions directly that generate a “critical conversation.” Some of the best innovation I’ve seen is when a leader has the courage (and confidence) to be vulnerable and say, “You’re an expert on the subject. You know more about this than I do. Without me.” What would you change if you had a magic wand?” Likewise, asking these questions and doing nothing will only make things worse. If the leader ultimately decides that a particular idea should not be implemented, he must also be transparent and have the courage to explain why.

Put your money where your mouth is. Set aside money and team time for innovation. Using the “70-20-10 model” is also a valid approach. This allocates 70% of the funds to running the business (blocks and initiatives) and pursuing the ROI you already know. Another 20% focus on automation (“How can we make what we do faster, cheaper, better?”). The remaining 10% should be focused on innovation. If you don’t set aside time and money like this, you’re just running your business with your head down, not looking up and looking forward.

“Diversity” means diverse perspectives and, by extension, diverse ways of thinking. When team members all share the same experience, they are more likely to approach challenges and solve problems from the same perspective. Teams with people from different backgrounds and cultures are much more likely to find differentiated, innovative and original solutions.

Success in building a culture of innovation requires a focus on staying intentional, methodical, and collaborative in our commitment to improvement. These practical steps, introduced above, can mature an organization into a “get better” mindset. Cultivating this mindset helps innovation thrive and empowers employees to ask the tough questions with confidence and contribute to important conversations that foster a culture of innovation.

