Take a look at the most expensive properties for sale in Weston

This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired residence would break Weston’s record if it went for the $38 million asking price.

Price: $38,000,000 Size: 17,067 square feet Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 partial

This list of Weston’s is so exclusive that I can’t even give you an address. Why air of mystery? The six-bedroom, 17,000-square-foot home is set to be the most expensive listing ever sold in the town of Weston if it goes for the $38 million the seller is demanding.

What do you get for such a hefty price tag? For starters, the home sits on 12.6 acres of land with rolling hills and meadows. Located next to the Weston Town Reservoir, this estate offers a private, relaxing getaway just for you, with bonus features for art fans. Sprinkled throughout the property are several sculptures by American artists Joel Shapiro and Beverly Pepper, giving this masterfully designed listing a contemporary art gallery air.

The house itself has been designed to embrace a serene environment, both inside and out. Take advantage of the backyard stone patio. The ultimate outdoor party space with a fire pit, hot tub, infinity pool and waterfall. Inside, Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired spaces connect to the natural surroundings, including glass-enclosed corridors with views of the greenery outside and covered porches with retractable screens. Folding glass doors connect the lower level living spaces to the outside, including a spa/sauna, massage room, games room, fitness center, glass wine room and reclaimed wood lounge.

New owners here also have access to a private office, a formal home entertainment space with a cocktail bar and granite fireplace, a private living room, marble bathroom, and a primary bedroom suite with a balcony with surrounding views. increase. One look at these amenities and you’ll understand why this home is a record-breaking sale in the town of Weston.

For more information, visit sothebysrealty.com or contact Amy Mizner and William Montero of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

