Illinois Receives $19.5 Million As Part Of Multistate, $329 Million Google Location Tracking Settlement – ​​NBC Chicago





State attorneys general announced Monday that they have agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states related to an investigation into how Google tracks users’ location, the largest multistate settlement in U.S. history. called a privacy settlement.

A state-led investigation that officials said was inspired by a 2018 Associated Press article found that Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking. rice field.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raul said in a statement that consumers were tricked by Google into when their location was tracked and how that information was used. With the proliferation of smart devices that collect data about users, today’s announcement highlights the need for updated privacy laws to better protect consumers.

Illinois will receive more than $19.5 million under the settlement, Raul said.

The AP reports that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store location data even if you use privacy settings that prevent Google from doing so. Computer science researchers at Princeton University confirmed these findings at the request of the AP.

Storing such data poses a privacy risk, and police use it to locate suspects.

The AP said in 2018 that privacy concerns around location tracking were affecting the nearly two billion users of devices running Google’s Android operating software and the hundreds of millions of iPhone users worldwide who depend on Google for maps and search. I reported that it affected users.

The attorney general who investigated Google said location information is a key part of Google’s digital advertising business and is the most sensitive and valuable personal data Google collects. Even a small amount of location data can reveal an individual’s identity and daily routine, they say.

Google uses location information to target consumers in customer-driven ads, state officials said.

The attorney general said Google has been misleading users about its location tracking practices since at least 2014, violating state consumer protection laws.

As part of the settlement, Google will maintain webpages that show more information and provide users with information about the data Google collects when users turn their location account settings on or off. We also agreed to make these practices more transparent to users, such as

Other states involved in the settlement include Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Missouri. , Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/illinois-to-receive-19-5m-as-part-of-multistate-329m-google-location-tracking-settlement/2995831/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos