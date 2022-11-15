Southwest DC Mobility Innovation Pilot Can Provide Equitable Solutions for High-Tech Transportation – Greater Greater Washington





Photo of the Southwest Federal Center in Washington, DC, USA, taken under Creative Commons license on April 1, 2014.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Deputy Mayor’s Office for Planning and Economic Development, and the Southwest Business Improvement District (BID)*, along with Community Partnerships, recently announced that Southwest D.C. (MID) was officially announced.

The MID’s northern boundary is on Independence Avenue south of the National Mall, bounded to the south by M Street South West and Main Avenue South West. The east and west boundaries are bounded by 15th Street to the northwest to the east and South Capitol Street to the west. The service area is shown below.

New MID service area, Google Maps image edited by Emily Owen

This announcement comes three years after the original MID proposal was created in 2019. The proposal focuses on autonomous driving and outlines his three-step approach to piloting an autonomous shuttle (ADS). Informed by the Districts Autonomous Vehicles Working Group, established in 2018, the initiative will move from pedestrian-heavy areas around the National Mall, LEnfant Metro, and Virginia Railway Express transit corridors to venues, restaurants, and the waterfront.

The 2019 proposal details a highly ambitious pilot project to test the feasibility of incorporating self-driving buses (Level 4) into DC’s urban transport model. His three proposed phases are:

Phase 1: Operate a fixed route on a loop connecting Independence Avenue and the National Mall to the Wharf. Phase 2: Expand shuttle service to include service between the National Mall and Navy Yard Metro.Neighborhoods that privilege microtrips to places like grocery stores that serve the needs of older riders

The vision for the 2019 proposal states: Our vision is to keep the district on the cutting edge of AV technology while providing safe, reliable and accessible transportation for the most vulnerable users, including people with disabilities and an aging population. .Serves as a showcase for both country decision makers and the general public to familiarize themselves with this new technology

The proposal also justified the piloting of mobility innovations for DC with an aging population due to the high cost of current metro-access services.

These pilots were supposed to launch in the second quarter of 2020, but did not happen. Stranded by the COVID-19 pandemic, his MID establishment has undergone a redesign. Most notably, systems that do not run in self-driving cars.

Photo of two young women riding a Circuit electric car in New York City, October 2022. Retrieved from her Instagram at @ride_circuit on Nov 10, 2022.

In October, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and her partners announced a partnership with Circuit, a New York City-based electric micromobility startup. They specialize in geofenced, on-demand electric rides for very short distances using human-operated minibuses, or neighborhood transportation.

It is unclear if the city will offer pilot services free of charge, as the Circulator has experienced for much of the pandemic, or if riders will be asked to pay a small fee, as they do with the current Circulator fees. It is also unclear if it will be accessible along a given route, or if riders will be able to set their starting and ending locations.

Despite the apparent shift between MID’s initial pilot proposal and Mayor Bowser’s announcement in October, equity and access remain the focus. While there are certain surprises to riding a self-driving bus, equity in access can be achieved more quickly with on-demand shuttles.

Classified as a mixed-use area, Southwest DC is home to facilities such as the International Spy Museum, many federal government buildings employing approximately 60,000 workers, recreational facilities, schools, single-family and multi-family housing units.

This large mix of employers and residents is not unique to Southwest DC, but it is unique in that the area is traversed by both aboveground and underground railroads and highways. U.S. Route 1, Interstate 395, and Interstate 695 all converge in Southwest DC, dividing the neighborhood into north-south and east-west. This car-centric design creates mobility issues for both residents and visitors.

The current mobility problem caused by private transportation privileges is rooted in the District of Columbia Redevelopment Act of 1950. in the Southwest. During the urban renewal process, 99% of the buildings were demolished and 4,500 households were displaced. In its place was the LEnfant Plaza and most of its current infrastructure.

The history of the Southwest’s built environment and the priority of single-family transportation in transportation infrastructure make it a strategic choice for MID. All types of transportation and roads exist within DC’s smallest quadrant, but it remains somewhat isolated from the rest of the city, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Its scale and ability to deliver highly controlled and complex test environments enable mobility innovation and full-scale test space pilots while delivering the services you need.

*Disclosure: Southwest BID is a member of DC Sustainable Transportation, a coalition operated by GGWash.

Emily Owen works at the intersection of women’s safety and public transportation. An avid cyclist, she aims to explore every bike lane on the DMV. In her free time, she enjoys running in the Rock She Creek Park and kayaking on the Potomac River.

