Only good Twitter employees can work from home. Here’s how Mr. Musk is determined to be eligible:





Just two weeks into his tenure at Twitter, Elon Musk is already shaking up the culture and office policies of social media companies. One of his biggest changes last week was the announcement that Twitter employees will no longer be allowed to work remotely.

At the first official meeting in which Musk spoke directly to staff on Thursday, he said employees, like other companies Tesla and SpaceX, will be allowed to work from home on an exceptional basis. rice field. A transcript of an internal Q&A session he later obtained by The Verge reveals a stubborn stance against returning to the office, with exceptions to the rules.

So how do you judge someone who’s good enough to work from home? For Musk, it comes down to a proven superhuman ability to transcend the strains of remote work.

If someone contributes so much that they can overcome the communication issues of being apart, they should definitely stay on Twitter. But it will be a higher hurdle, he told employees.

It wasn’t shared how exactly Musk assessed his ability to overcome the so-called communication challenges associated with remote work. He declared that he considered all of them exceptional. It’s also possible that Musk prefers employees who share a work style similar to his own. (Read: He works long hours in the office, but he told his employees he doesn’t expect them to do the same while he works crazy hours.)

When a Twitter employee asked how Musk was coping with the current downsizing situation and planning to bring employees together on a shared vision, Musk said the office should be the default. He emphasized his sexuality and even seemed to welcome his resignation.

I strongly believe that a few exceptional people can be very motivating [and] He said he could do better than many reasonably good and reasonably motivated people. who don’t understand at all. But Twitter isn’t for you.

Whether his uncompromising return-to-work philosophy resonates with employees remains to be seen.

Not all leaders are as prescriptive as Elon Musk about getting employees back into the office. His PayPal, which coincidentally was temporarily helmed by Musk, offers remote and flex-work arrangements for its employees. PayPal’s Talent and Procurement Executive His Vice President Kausik Rajgopal, who also heads the company’s real estate team, is tasked with optimizing its office footprint.

We are moving towards what I call community oriented real estate as opposed to the old type of office real estate. As opposed to just coming back to the office to be in the office.

