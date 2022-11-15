40 attorneys general announce past settlements with Google over location tracking practices





Attorney General Peterson announced today that the state of Nebraska and 39 other attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices related to the setup of Google accounts. Did. This is the largest multistate Attorney General’s privacy settlement in history where Nebraska will receive $11,887,209.18 from the settlement.

Location data is an important part of Google’s digital advertising business. Google uses the personal and behavioral data we collect to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of our advertising customers. Location data is one of the most sensitive and important personal information Google collects. Even a limited amount of location data can reveal an individual’s identity and daily routines and can be used to infer personal details, according to a press release from the Office of Attorney General Doug Peterson. there is.

The Attorney General launched an investigation into Google following a 2018 Associated Press article. In this article, we clarified that Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell us not to record them. This article focused on two of his Google account settings: Location History and Web & App Activity. Location History is turned off unless the user turns the setting on, while another account setting, Web & App Activity, is available for all his Android smartphone users, including when a user sets up his Google account. It turns on automatically. As detailed in the settlement, the attorney general has found that Google has violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least his 2014 Did. Specifically, Google confused users about the scope of Location History settings. Web & App Activity settings existed and also collected location information. He also explained the extent to which consumers using Google products and services can limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings.

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices. Google must:

Show users additional information whenever they turn location-related account settings on or off. Make sensitive information about location tracking unavoidable for users (i.e., not hidden). Provide users with more information about the types of location data Google collects and how it is used on the enhanced Location Technologies webpages.

The settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and should make managing Google accounts more user-friendly. Attorneys General of Oregon and Nebraska led the settlement negotiations and were supported by the states of Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Also participating in the final settlement are Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico and New York. did. , North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin.

