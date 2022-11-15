Google settles location history lawsuit with 40 states, pays $392 million





Google today settled a privacy lawsuit with a coalition of 40 state attorneys general. Google agreed to pay him $391.5 million for the misleading Location History settings the company ran from his 2014 to his 2020.

Google’s Location History settings have been in dispute with several regulatory bodies. This action was announced in a 2018 Associated Press article, where the “Location History” checkbox does not control all Google location history for the entire account, and many location tracking features are “Web & App Activity.” , you might think that unchecking the Location History checkbox would have stopped all Google location tracking, but it was really just for one Google Maps feature. Google said he lost a lawsuit in Australia over this setting in 2021, and he recently settled another lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million. Several other states have lawsuits still pending.

Google has redesigned its privacy settings several times since the AP article, and in a blog post about the settlement, Google said the ruling was “based on an outdated product policy that it changed years ago.” As part of the settlement, Google promised to make more changes to its privacy settings “in the coming months,” including: We’ve also created a single comprehensive information hub that highlights important location settings to help people make informed choices about their data. Simplify Location Data Deletion: We’re giving you new controls that allow users to easily turn off Location History and Web & App Activity settings to delete their past data in one simple flow for her. We also continue to remove Location History data for users who have not recently provided new Location History data to their accounts. Account Settings Updates: We’re giving users setting up new accounts a more detailed explanation of what Web & App Activity is, what information it contains, and how it helps your Google experience.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum summarized the lawsuit, saying, “For years, Google has put profit above the privacy of those who use our products and services. I thought they had turned off location tracking, but the company secretly continued to record their movements and use that information for advertisers.

advertisement

Google’s business model consists almost entirely of tracking people and using that data to show relevant advertisements on the internet. According to the company’s annual report last year, it made $282 billion in revenue, so for “years of” privacy breaches, a $392 million settlement is about 12 hours worth of revenue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/11/google-settles-location-history-lawsuit-with-40-states-will-pay-392-million/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos