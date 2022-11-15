David Y. Ige | News Release: Consumer Protection Agency Announces Historic $391.5 Million Multistate Payment Using Google Overlocation Tracking Practice





News Release: Consumer Protection Agency Announces Historic $391.5 Million Multi-State Payments with Google Overlocation Tracking Practice

The Honolulu Hawaii Department of Consumer Protection today announced that Hawaii, like 39 other states, has reached a multistate settlement of $391.5 million with Google over its location tracking practices related to Google Account setup. Did. This is the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history, and Hawaii will receive her $4,705,227 from the settlement.

With this historic settlement, Google bears the burden of misleading consumers about their privacy settings. Instead of honoring consumers’ explicit wishes regarding their privacy preferences, we have used the trust consumers have placed for their own financial gain. said to

Location data is an important part of Google’s digital advertising business. Google uses the personal and behavioral data we collect to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of our advertising customers. Location data is one of the most sensitive and important personal information Google collects. Even a limited amount of location data can reveal a person’s identity and daily routine and can be used to infer personal details.

Following a 2018 Associated Press article, the state launched an investigation into Google. This article made it clear that Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell us not to. This article focused on two of his Google account settings: Location History and Web & App Activity. Location History is turned off unless the user turns the setting on, while another account setting, Web & App Activity, is available for all her Android smartphone users, including when the user sets up her Google account. It turns on automatically. As detailed in the settlement, the state has found that since at least 2014, Google has violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices. Specifically, Google confused users about the scope of Location History settings. Web & App Activity settings existed and also collected location information. It also includes the extent to which consumers using our products and services can limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings.

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices. Google must:

Show users additional information whenever they turn location-related account settings on or off. Make sensitive information about location tracking unavoidable for users (i.e., not hidden). Provide users with more information about the types of location data Google collects and how it is used on the enhanced Location Technologies webpages.

The settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and should make managing Google accounts more user-friendly.

Attorneys General of Oregon and Nebraska led the settlement negotiations and were supported by Attorneys General of Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Final settlement also includes Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and North Did. Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Hawaii Consumer Protection Agency.

# # #

Media contact:

William Menney

communications officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-7582

