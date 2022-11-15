



SIME Diagnostics, the ICU’s point-of-care respiratory diagnostics expert, received CE-IVD certification for being the world’s first clinical AI platform for rapid prediction of severe respiratory disease.

The CE-marked device is designed for use by clinicians and measures routinely collected samples in less than 15 minutes using a single-use, reagent-free method. Thousands of data points generated by the device are analyzed by the platform’s algorithms to provide instant results in life-threatening situations where every second counts.

The company is currently piloting RDS Predict. This is the first of several applications that will soon be available on the platform. RDS Predict identifies newborns at high risk of developing respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), a leading cause of premature infant morbidity and mortality. Predicting her RDS at birth enables neonatologists to offer early preventive targeted therapy within the first hour of life, which can improve outcomes and save lives. This new screening test changes the standard of care for her 15 million premature babies born each year. Pilot sites have been selected from his NICUs in Denmark, the UK and the US, and each site will have a clinical AI platform device installed for the trial. The real-world data generated supports FDA submissions and prepares companies for market entry in 2023.

CEO Povl Verdersaid: The CE mark is an important milestone for SIME. This not only demonstrates the efficacy and safety of a much-needed tool in acute respiratory care, but also accelerates the adoption of our clinical AI platform in the European market. Both our platform and his RDS Predict have been validated in multiple peer-reviewed clinical trials, but this will be the company’s first product pilot in a real-world environment. Leading Opinion in Newborns This pilot, led by his leader, will further validate the life-saving potential of RDS Predict while generating thousands of new datasets. This data is used to accelerate the development of new applications in our product pipeline.

