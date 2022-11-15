Kehl Fontenot signs letter of intent with Tech Golf Men’s Golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS AJGA All-American Kale Fontenot of Lafayette, La. has signed a nationwide letter of intent to join the Georgia Techs golf team, head coach Bruce Heppler announced.

Fonteno earned All-America honors from the America Junior Golf Association in early November after achieving one tournament win and two runner-up finishes in junior golf events in 2022. Ranked 31st in the Rolex AJGA men’s ranking. He is also ranked 32nd overall (25th in 2023 class) on the Junior Golf Scoreboard and 66th in the Golf Week Boys Rankings (31st in 2023 class).

Mr. Heppler is really excited to have Kale join our program. He is physically gifted and has a great swing rhythm. He got along very well with our mates on his official visits and we felt they were one of the most mature kids he had visited.He committed soon afterward and only improved . His play in the bigger junior events has really improved.

In six junior golf events in 2022, Fontknot finished runner-up at the Stewart Sink Championship in Birmingham, Alabama and the 50th Annual Southern Junior Championship in Charleston, South Carolina. He placed 16th at Sam Burns at The Landing Scrubs in Savannah, Georgia, and 24th at the Insperity Invitational/Patrick Reed AJGA Junior Championships at The Woodlands, Texas. He qualified to play at his 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship as a medalist in a qualifier held in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Fontenot won the Louisiana Junior Amateur Championships in 2021 and 2022, helped Ascension Episcopal High School win Louisiana’s 2021 and 2022 Division III state titles, and placed third in each championship individually. I won a prize.

The Georgia Tech Golf Team is in its 28th year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 70 tournaments during his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won the Atlantic Coast his conference championship 18 times, and the NCAA Championship he has appeared in 29 times and has been national runner-up four times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking Georgia Tech Golf’s Facebook page or following him on Twitter (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech Golf, please visit Ramblinwreck.com.

