How Google and Mandiant create synergies in cybersecurity





Just over a month after Google completed its acquisition of Mandiant, the cloud provider has demonstrated synergies with its latest acquisition, building threat intelligence capabilities into its Chronicle security operations platform.

Called Mandiant Breach Analytics for Chronicle, the product combines Mandiant’s threat intelligence with Chronicles’ threat detection capabilities.

Mandiants’ Asia Pacific Chief Technology Officer Steve Ledzian said:

This is a completely new service, something Mandiant has never seen before, and it’s made possible through a partnership between Mandiant and Google, he added.

Google’s $5.4 billion acquisition of Mandiant was seen by industry analysts as a move to gain a competitive edge in the intensifying cybersecurity and cloud computing market.

The acquisition was also expected to strengthen the already strong security pedigree that Google has built since its systems were compromised by nation-state attackers in 2009. The incident was recently documented in a new YouTube series, Hacking Google.

Chief Information Security Officer Daryl Pereira, head of Asia-Pacific for Google Clouds office, said the attacks at the time were premised on phishing, and the company rethought its security paradigm, adopting a zero-trust architecture to minimize human error. He said he urged them to keep it to a minimum.

That paradigm now includes mandatory encryption, implementing two-factor authentication using hardware security tokens for employees, conducting code reviews, red team exercises, and bug bounty programs to protect the software supply chain. is included.

Pereira added that they’ve been really good at securing what we know. Also, one of the biggest questions is how does he have a complete vision of future cyberattacks, given zero-day attacks and advanced persistent threats?

If Mandiant’s know-how can be used to build tools that can predict attack vectors, entry points, or modus operandi and stop them before they happen, that’s the future of proactive security. Daryl Pereira, Google Cloud

With frontline experience in defeating threat actors, Mandiant was ideally suited to help Google better understand threat actors, their motives, tactics, techniques, and procedures. Ledzian said:

Achieving scale and efficiency in threat detection and response will inevitably require the use of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. These are features that Google has honed over the years.

Imagine being able to use the Google search engine Pereira was known for for its priority and relevance in his daily searches.

Applying that to Chronicle SIEM [security information and event management]For example, Mandiant, which knows what real security threats look like, can search for signs of compromise very quickly, he added.

We also envision a future where Mandiant fine-tunes its search algorithm and combines it with AI and Google Cloud’s computational power to avoid many false positives while searching for indicators of compromise in hours instead of days. I can imagine. we usually see today.

When asked about how Google manages relationships with partners who may compete with Mandiant, Pereira said Mandiant will continue to respond to incidents for its customers as it has in the past, and Google will continue to respond to incidents. It said it would not compete in the market.

But what he’s really interested in is future features, he said. Google is an engineering company, so we build automation and change the security paradigm to be more proactive. This is because many security tools today are reactive.

If Mandiant’s know-how can be used to predict attack routes, intrusion routes, and methods, and build tools that can prevent them before they occur, that is the future of proactive security.

Ransomware attacks are prevalent in Asia-Pacific, a diverse region made up of countries with varying levels of maturity and cybersecurity investments, and how ransomware is propagated during the attack life cycle. Threat intelligence has become important in understanding where

All of this information is something Mandiant deals with every day and can also be used for Google’s security controls, Ledzian said. According to Pereira, such information could also allow Google’s engineering teams to keep up with cyberthreats and reduce the time to mitigate zero-day attacks.

Regarding the joint go-to-market plan to get Google and Mandiant customers to invest more in their products, Pereira said that the issue has been discussed and that our leadership still has various options to do so. I said I was looking into ways.

For example, Pereira said Google will pitch Mandiant’s expertise to existing customers, and Mandiant will be able to take advantage of Google’s security features to protect critical systems and data hosted on Google Cloud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252527228/How-Google-and-Mandiant-are-forging-synergies-in-cyber-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos