Peloton, Oura and Other Fitness Apps Expand Support for Google’s Health Connect Platform





Back at I/O in May, Google announced Health Connect. It’s a platform that’s working with Samsung to make it easier for health and fitness apps to share data with each other while maintaining privacy practices. Today, that initiative takes another step forward. As the Health Connect app moves out of early access and into beta on the Play Store, several health and fitness apps are rolling out integrations.

Peloton, Oura, WeightWatchers, MyFitnessPal, Flo, Lifesum, Tonal, Outdooractive and Proov Insight join Google and Samsung’s own services Fitbit, Google Fit and Samsung Health. The integration allows you to work out in one app and share your stats across the Health Connect ecosystem. For example, Oura and WeightWatchers can take into account Peloton’s workouts.

Google and Samsung have made such information easily available to health and fitness app developers by creating a standardized data schema. It supports over 40 data types in 6 categories: activity, body measurements, cycle tracking, nutrition, sleep and vitals. Google notes that it takes only a few lines of code for your app to read and write these data types via Health Connect.

One of the main benefits for users is being able to manage permissions for all these integrations in one place. Health Connect includes the ability to finely control the types of data each third-party app can access. You can also block all apps from accessing your Health Connect data with just a few taps.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

