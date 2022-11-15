Google Pixel Fold shown in detailed renders, price leak





Google’s first foldable smartphone has been rumored under multiple names for quite some time. However, it will be called the Pixel Fold, according to a new leak today.

Apparently still in the pipeline, it’s currently one of “Google’s most secret projects yet” and is said to launch alongside the Pixel Tablet next May. Given that Google’s annual developer conference, I/O, always takes place in his May, we’re guessing the announcement will be on the fly. There are two color versions, which Google calls chalk (aka white) and obsidian (aka black).

A myriad of renderings of the device have been leaked in both colorways and remade based on 3D renderings and “something else,” but no specs this time.

However, the unnamed source that made this report possible claims that the Pixel Fold will have “regular Pixel-like performance” and Pixel’s flagship camera. A source emphasized that the device is very heavy, but did not answer the all-important question “compared to what?” question.

The Pixel Fold is now priced at $1,799. That’s exactly how Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 was priced when it launched in the US in August, as it will be the Pixel Fold’s main competitor for the foreseeable future. By the time it finally comes out, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will surely benefit from massive discounts, so it remains to be seen if the Pixel Fold will have enough points of differentiation to make people turn to themselves. do not have.

The Pixel Fold’s “camera bar” isn’t quite as expansive as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s, and it doesn’t go all the way to the edge. It’s still solid enough, and somehow makes this phone immediately identifiable as a Pixel. One is to the right of the inside screen’s oddly large top bezel.

The power button has a built-in fingerprint reader, and there are two speakers (one on top and one on the bottom). That’s all the leak reveals, but it should come as no surprise that the Pixel Fold is powered by the Tensor chipset.

