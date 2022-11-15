Massive Pixel Fold leak reveals price, release date and high-res images of Google’s first foldable smartphone





Many Android fans may have already upgraded to the recently released Pixel 7 series of smartphones (starting at US$596 on Amazon), but tech enthusiasts looking for a brand new and fresh form factor will probably have a long way to go. It has its sights set on Google, which has been rumored for a while. The Pixel Fold has popped up in the latest leaks, providing a number of key details about the price, release date and overall design of Google’s first foldable smartphone.

Jon Prosser, host of the popular YouTube channel Front Page Tech, has released a video with many high-quality photos of the Google Pixel Fold. Leaker believes the metal-and-glass design shown in these images (some of which are also embedded below this article) really shows the final design of the search giant’s upcoming foldable device. If he’s proven right, the phone will only be released in two basic color variants, black and white. He further claims that the Google Pixel Fold’s official release date is scheduled for May 2023, with the official list price in the US set at US$1,799, which is quite high.

Overall, the Google Pixel Fold’s design looks pretty similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, though the top and bottom bezels look much more prominent than their Korean competitors. Only the secondary display has a punch hole in the center, which is said to house a 9.5-megapixel selfie camera. Last but not least, the triple camera setup on the back is built into a visor-like camera bump that clearly follows the Pixel 7 Pro’s unique design language. It is said to be integrated into the buttons, and the Google Pixel Fold will likely have speakers on both the bottom and top. Prosser’s leak looks very plausible, but it should still be taken with a healthy grain of salt.

Enrico Frahn – Tech Writer – 1354 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2021

My passion for technology dates back to the Pentium II days. Since then, modding, overclocking, and hoarding computer hardware has become an integral part of my life. As a student, I developed a strong interest in mobile technology, which has made my stressful college life so much easier. After falling in love with creating digital content while working in marketing, he now scours the web to showcase the most exciting topics in the tech world. Outside the office, I am particularly passionate about motorsport and mountain biking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.notebookcheck.net/Massive-Pixel-Fold-leak-reveals-price-release-date-and-high-resolution-images-of-Google-s-first-foldable-smartphone.668401.0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos