Google to pay about $392 million to settle sweeping location-tracking lawsuit





Google has agreed to pay about $392 million in settlements with 40 states, a coalition of state attorneys said Monday.

Since at least 2014, Google has been misleading users by violating consumer protection laws and secretly recording their movements, officials say. He then digitally provided the data he collected covertly to his marketers to sell ads, which is almost all of Google’s revenue.

“For years, Google has put profit above user privacy,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who led the investigation with Nebraska. “They were crafty and deceitful.”

The attorney general says the payment is the largest multistate privacy settlement in history.

Location data, often obtained by law enforcement to identify suspects in criminal investigations, is an important part of Google’s advertising business. State investigators have called it “the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects,” noting that it helps us show you ads based on your neighborhood.

As part of the agreement, Google will provide additional information, such as showing you more information when you turn location tracking on or off, and providing a detailed overview of the location data Google collects on a regular basis. It promised a number of changes that would make the company’s location tracking practices more explicit. A web page that consumers can access.

In a statement to NPR, a Google spokesperson said the practices outlined by prosecutors were old and have since been refined.

“Consistent with the improvements Google has made in recent years, we have resolved this investigation based on an outdated product policy that changed many years ago,” said Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda.

In a post-settlement blog post, Google said it now allows people to use Google Maps in a so-called incognito mode, preventing location data from being saved to someone else’s account.

The state settlement on online privacy comes as lawmakers in Washington hesitate to pass a comprehensive data privacy bill in the United States.

Despite bipartisan support for passing a national privacy law, Congress has failed to act and has lagged behind European data protection laws.

This has led to individual states passing their own online privacy protections. Her five states — California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah and Virginia — have enacted comprehensive consumer data privacy laws, according to the National Assembly of States.

State prosecutors used Monday’s settlement to urge Washington lawmakers to pass a nationwide data protection bill.

“Until comprehensive privacy legislation is enacted, businesses will continue to collect large amounts of personal data for marketing purposes with little control,” Oregon AG Rosenblum said in a statement.

After the Associated Press reported in 2018, state prosecutors said many Google services on Android devices and iPhones continued to store users’ location data even after location tracking was turned off in privacy settings. After clarifying, an investigation was started.

Last month, Google settled with authorities in Arizona for $85 million. It stems from similar allegations that the tech giant fraudulently deployed location tracking on phones to provide consumer data to advertisers.

