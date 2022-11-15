Echo Global Logistics Named to FreightWaves Annual FreightTech 25 List of Innovative Freight Technology Firms





This list defends the transportation industry’s most innovative and disruptive companies

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (“Echo”), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today recognized FreightWaves’ 2023 FreightTech 25 list. announced that The annual ranking heralds the most innovative and disruptive companies changing the technological landscape of the transportation industry. This is his second time Echo makes the list.

2023 FreightTech 25 Awards

Echo CEO Doug Waggoner said: “This is a highly fragmented industry, and we recognize that the technology is ready to make it more efficient and effective, and we are proud to be leading that change. I am thinking.”

Echo President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Menzel said: “We are delighted to once again be recognized by FreightWaves and our industry peers on our list of the Top 25 Innovators.”

The prestigious 2023 FreightTech 25 winners were recently revealed at the F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Echo was part of his original FreightTech 100 list, and FreightTech 25 was selected by industry CEOs, experts, and peers who voted on it using an in-depth points system.

FreightWaves Founder and CEO Craig Fuller said: “One of his leaders in that change, Echo Global Logistics, continues to advance the role of technology in transportation with innovative and industry-disrupting technologies.”

A complete list of 2023 winners can be found on the FreightWaves website.

Over the years, Echo has invested heavily in its technology platform. Proprietary, industry-leading technology supports clients in addressing the lack of supply chain visibility and provides a more robust, data-driven reporting tool. Echo’s innovations also support freight forwarders by providing greater flexibility, transparency, and control. These solutions (and their ongoing evolution) ultimately lead to more streamlined and efficient processes and increased carrier and client satisfaction. Learn more about Echo’s branded technology products below.

EchoAccelerator: A unique, flexible and robust architecture that supports over 16,000 shipments per day and powers Echo shippers, carriers and managed transportation systems. EchoShip: A self-service shipping platform that allows shippers to quote, book, ship, track and manage invoices all online. The easy-to-use portal consolidates and simplifies shipping by allowing customers to create loads, store frequently used shipping information, and track shipments in real time. Consistent updates and new location management features give clients more control over location details, making the booking process faster and more efficient than ever before. EchoDrive: A web portal and mobile app that provides carriers with real-time access to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid for shipments carried for Echo. EchoDrive’s load management tools and document upload capabilities streamline operations, keep dispatchers organized, and help drivers get back on the road faster. EchoDrive also offers the opportunity to book your luggage digitally anytime, anywhere with the Book Now feature, greatly reducing the time it takes to book your luggage. Users can set up real-time email notifications about new shipments becoming available on any EchoDrive lane, save preferred lanes, and spend less time searching for shipments.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago and with more than 30 of his offices nationwide, Echo offers freight brokerage and managed transport services for all major modes including trucking, partial trucking, LTL, intermodal and express. We provide location solutions. Echo compiles and analyzes data from a network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries, a unique web-based technology that simplifies critical tasks related to transportation management Maintaining the platform. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, please visit www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

Media Contact:

Christopher ClemmensenSenior Vice President of MarketingEcho Global Logistics312-784-2132

Source Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

