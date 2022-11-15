Browser maker Opera adds built-in TikTok support to desktop sidebar TechCrunch





Web browser developer Opera today announced that it has added built-in TikTok functionality to the sidebar of desktop browsers. It allows users to scroll through TikTok videos and post content without opening another app or creating a new tab.

To enable this feature, Opera users will need to right-click on the browser sidebar and go to the Messengers section. When enabled, users can open the sidebar and scroll through her TikTok feed on the left side of the screen before returning to what they were doing on the main page.

Adding a sidebar feature is nothing new, but Opera claims to be the only browser to integrate TikTok into the sidebar.

Opera has already added various messengers and social media platforms to its sidebar, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter.

Joanna Czajka, director of product at Opera, said in a statement:

What’s more, Operas’ survey found that the built-in TikTok feature was widely requested by respondents between the ages of 18 and 35, the company told TechCrunch. are using TikTok.

Still, with many users opting for mobile apps, it’s an interesting move for Opera to roll out built-in TikTok functionality. Sensor Tower recently reported that TikTok is the world’s highest-grossing app. In the first quarter of 2022, this social video app has over his 175 million downloads. Additionally, app intelligence company data.ai found that users in over 12 global markets said he spends 4-5 hours per day on the app. TikTok is one of the top apps based on downloads, consumer spending and monthly active users.

So while billions of TikTok users are unlikely to use the little-known Opera browser to entertain themselves between tasks, many Opera users will probably be hooked on the new features.

From a platform full of short, funny videos, TikTok has evolved into a source of entertainment, news, and inspiration. With this release, Opera is responding to user requests to have his TikTok out of the box, Czajka added.

