Google’s Health Connect app is now available in beta TechCrunch





Google announced today that the Health Connect app is now available in beta on the Play Store. Health Connect is designed to centralize access to health and fitness data from a variety of eligible apps. Over 10 health and fitness apps have now started integrating with Health Connect, including MyFitnessPal, Oura, and Peloton.

The app syncs health and fitness data from eligible platforms and allows other apps to access this data with consent, while providing users with centralized privacy controls. Previously, developers had to establish multiple API connections to share data between different apps. This limited the developer’s ability to share data and made it difficult for users to unlock this data for use in another app.

Health Connect eliminates the need for developers to build entirely new integrations. According to Google, building integrations with new apps is as easy as reading new data from Health Connect.

“For example, Android users will be able to sync their Peloton workouts and earn credits in apps like Oura, MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers and Lifesum,” Google said in a blog post. “Our single integration with Health Connect gives Peloton members the option to share their workout stats across the ecosystem of apps they use to support their overall health.”

According to Google, Health Connect provides a standardized data schema that supports over 40 data types across 6 categories. This schema covers a wide range of use cases from exercise to sleep tracking to vital signs.

The app not only simplifies connecting apps, but it also offers more privacy controls by allowing users to monitor which apps have access to their data. Until now, users had to navigate to multiple apps to manage data permissions, and developers had to build the permission management UI themselves. Health Connect allows the user to manage her permissions in one place. For developers, Health Connect offers an out-of-the-box permission management hub and a detailed permissions UI.

Google worked with Samsung to build Health Connect with the goal of simplifying the connection between health and fitness apps. The company first announced the initiative at his I/O developer conference earlier this year.

Health Connect is available for download as a public beta from the Google Play Store starting today. Google has not disclosed details of its plans for full public availability. At launch, the app integrates with Fitbit, Samsung Health, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal, Peloton, Oura, WeightWatchers, Flo, Lifesum, Signos, Tonal, Outdooractive, and Proov Insight.

