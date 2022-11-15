Apple’s new satellite SOS feature is out. Here’s how it works:





A friend and I are hiking in early winter on moderate dirt trails found in the AllTrails app. The ground is covered with snow, enough to throw you off and your group is lost. There is none.

If one of your crew has an iPhone 14, there’s a new way to call for help when you’re off the grid. Starting Tuesday, a feature called Emergency SOS via Satellite will allow users in trouble to send their location and a short descriptive message to emergency responders.

By adding Satellite SOS to its latest phones, Apple has taken a niche safety feature and brought it to millions of iPhone 14 owners. They can use it to reach emergency services on everything from natural disasters and wilderness adventures to small incidents far from cell towers. Not only does it have the potential to save lives, it also gives people a power that emergency responders hope to use judiciously.

Some people think, “Now that we’re connected, it doesn’t matter where or how we go,” says Collier County, Florida Sheriff Kevin Lambosk. Have a plan, let someone know what your plan is, and use this when you need it.

Asking satellites for help is nothing new. There is a market for dedicated satellite tracking and SOS devices from companies such as Garmin and Spot.

Satellite connectivity is becoming more and more popular among smartphone software providers and wireless carriers these days. Over the summer, T-Mobile announced a partnership with SpaceX. This will allow SpaceX’s next-generation Starlink satellites to act as orbiting cell towers, allowing stranded customers to send emergency texts if needed. Also, days before Apple unveiled its satellite-enabled iPhone, Google Senior Vice President Hiroshi His Rockheimer also confirmed that future versions of Android will support similar features. did.

Is it time to upgrade your iPhone?

Apple’s new service is enabled by dozens of satellites in low Earth orbit, orbiting the Earth at about 15,000 miles per hour. Rather than actually putting them there, Apple poured millions of dollars into Globalstar, the Louisiana-based telecommunications company that launched its first satellite in the late 1990s.

The service is currently limited to iPhone 14 owners in the US and Canada, but Apple has confirmed it will be available in the UK, Ireland, France and Germany next month.

If you have a compatible iPhone and try to call 911 in an area without WiFi or cellular service, you’ll see an option to send an emergency text via satellite on your screen. Tap it and the phone will ask questions like “What’s the emergency?” Are there any injuries?

Your answer, along with your exact location and medical ID (if you added one), is extracted from the ether by Globalstar satellites and relayed to ground stations. If the appropriate emergency responders are enabled to receive calls for help via text her message, they will be alerted directly. But if not, Apple will transfer the call to a third-party relay center, including his Apple employees. They will collect your responses, sometimes ask clarifying questions, and contact emergency services on your behalf.

For this process to work, the sky must be clearly unobstructed or as close to the sky as possible (clouds are fine). These satellites fly so fast that you may have to point your iPhone at different points in the sky to send and receive emergency messages. The phone will tell you how to place it. Instead of typically taking seconds to conduct a conversation via text message, messages sent via satellite can take many minutes to reach their destination.

In other words, keep your responses short and patient.

Don’t rely on Apple to save you

Behind the scenes of satellite SOS exchanges is a sprawling and sometimes outdated network of private relay centers, public 911 hubs, and a hodgepodge of government agencies and rescue workers. The type of team sent to assist you depends on whose jurisdiction you happen to be in and how much they fund.

Thousands of search and rescue operations are conducted in the United States each year. These teams can include anything from specialized water rescues working with the US Coast Guard to mountain rescues with experienced volunteer climbers. Search and rescue costs are covered in most states, but not always. Medical rescues can involve private helicopters that can cost thousands of dollars, and some states, such as New Hampshire, have billing rescuers if they discover fault. I can.

Satellite-connected iPhone 14, rugged Apple Watch, and AirPods

Some experts fear that expanding access without proper education could increase the number of calls to an already heavily loaded system.

Chris Boyer, executive director of the National Search and Rescue Association, says a little arrogance can make you feel safer and more secure. With something in your pocket like this, I think people rely heavily on it and your risk assessment is flawed. That overconfidence can end in tragedy.

Relying on the iPhone carries additional risks. Battery life. Smartphones can stay charged for a day in the best of circumstances, but dedicated SOS devices are designed to stay charged longer.

Boyer has been involved in search and rescue operations since 1996, including on field teams. He applauds Apple for adding this feature, but believes consumer education is key to keeping people safe. He also worries that the sudden increase in access could lead to an increase in unwanted calls. Search and rescue is already quite overwhelmed, he says.

The tech industry sells safety

This is one of those features that you never think about or use until the moment you need it. Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS, which connects Apple’s SOS data to nearby 911 centers, said:

RapidSOS’ technology acts as a sort of translator for this type of private emergency call and the public 911 hub that responds to it. Updating the US 911 infrastructure is a long road, and although progress has been made in recent years, many dispatch centers are still unable to receive direct text messages from people in distress. Meanwhile, companies like Uber, SimpliSafe, and Google are adding built-in buttons for reporting emergencies, using sensors, and relying on RapidSOS.

Collier County Sheriff Lambosk said private companies like Apple can help advance public infrastructure by investing in emergency technology. He believes his SOS feature at Apple will help his own department receive more calls from people who went missing in the Everglades or were stranded after a hurricane.

Apple sells promises of safety. It’s also the latest tech company to use fear to market its products. Home with Google’s Nest, Amazon’s Ring, and more His security While his cameras are exploding in popularity, neighbors use apps like his Nextdoor and Neighbors to keep up to date with the latest crimes and suspicious individuals. are exchanging. Citizen, a crowdsourced app for monitoring nearby crimes and emergencies, has a service called Protect for $20 a month that includes instant access to agents. (The Washington Post is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.)

Emergency SOS joins Apple’s suite of safety features, including drop detection on the Apple Watch and collision detection on the iPhone 14s, to let you know you’ve been in a car accident.

Satellite SOS could be more than an iPhone selling point in the future. It’s unlikely that iPhone users will actually need satellite SOS, but Apple hasn’t officially ruled out the idea of ​​charging customers for that peace of mind. The feature will be free for the first two years, after which no pricing has been disclosed.

Whether Apple charges or not, this service can cost users. Garmins InReach devices are satellite-powered communication gadgets that start at $14.95/month and can be charged for days, up to a month. The company also offers $40 annual insurance to cover rescue costs of up to $100,000.

According to Kevin Stamps, senior manager at Garmin Response, I’ve seen search and rescue helicopter bills for $40,000 for fuel, rotary miles, crew and special equipment. It changes moment by moment.

How to Try Apples Satellite SOS Feature

Here’s how to try out the satellite SOS feature without actually summoning an emergency responder. For now, this feature is only available to US and Canadian users with iPhone 14 or 14 Pro models running iOS 16.1 software.

Open the Settings app.[緊急 SOS]Find and tap the option.scroll down[デモ モード]Select an option.

